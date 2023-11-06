SHIB Member Teases New Updates Coming: Details

Official representative of Shiba Inu team spreads word about 'new little updates' coming

The official marketing expert of the Shiba Inu team, referring to herself as Lucie on social media platforms, has published an X post, in which she spread the word about "new little updates coming."

She did not specify what they are exactly; however, in another X post, she shared "The Big Plan from the Shiba State for 2024/2025," being much more specific this time.

Here's what SHIB team plans to introduce

Lucie referred to the so-called "Shib Paper" published under the authorship of the lead developer and the enigmatic pseudonymous leader of the whole SHIB team, Shytoshi Kusama.

In particular, she mentioned moving the decision-making process into the hands of Shibzens via Shibarium to reduce "reliance on central control and giving everyone a say."

Advertisement

The Big Plan from The Shiba State

2024/2025



•More Power to Everyone:

•Shibarium spreads decision-making across the community, reducing reliance on central control and giving everyone a say.



•Community Empowerment:

•All tokens have a say, ensuring… pic.twitter.com/Q2jgjoWEcT — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | ✨Shibarium✨ (@LucieSHIB) November 6, 2023

The plan states that users of Shibarium can vote using all tokens of the ecosystem to ensure a fair and democratic decision-making process, which would empower all members of the SHIB community.

Making all tokens involved in the process of making decisions, the SHIB team wants to prevent the concentration of power in the hands of a few individuals to ensure a well-balanced system. Besides, the engagement of all tokens in voting will encourage users to collaborate with each other and will raise engagement within the SHIB community overall.

This is all expected to encourage trust in order to create "a positive environment within the community."

Therefore, within the next two years, apparently, the SHIB army of users can expect the Shiba Inu team to try and put these plans into life and bring the epoch of the decentralization closer.

Whales transfer close to 9 trillion SHIB

Within the past 24 hours, large cryptocurrency whales have been quite active, transferring staggering amounts of popular meme coin Shiba Inu.

Whale Alert blockchain tracker has spotted two transfers, each of them carried a mind-blowing SHIB stash – 4,419,530,677,374 and 4,439,530,677,374 Shiba Inu, making for more than 8.8 trillion SHIB in total.

🚨 🚨 4,419,530,677,374 #SHIB (36,162,625 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/nPxEXOwXhT — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) November 6, 2023

Each of these lumps is worth around $36 million in fiat.

As reported by U.Today earlier, overnight, prominent data aggregator IntoTheBlock stated that on-chain flows of SHIB reached a massive 420% uptick – these are SHIB transactions, carrying at least $100,000 worth of these dog-themed coins.

The fiat value of this 420% spike in massive SHIB transfers stands at approximately $33.78 million.

At the time of this writing, SHIB holds 18th place on the CoinMarketCap list of cryptos and is trading at $0.000008206.