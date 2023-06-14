SHIB Influencer Believes Bear Market Just Getting Started

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The official content marketing specialist of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, known as @LucieSHIB, has posted a tweet, praising the SHIB army for its patience and loyalty.

She again emphasized the crucial role of the Shibarium trifecta – SHIB, BONE and LEASH – in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. "In SHIB, BONE, LEASH we trust," she tweeted, adding that "it is the bear market and it’s not even getting started."

Hey, you there!



If you're still in the #SHIBARMY, staying positive, and enjoying the ride with good vibes without experiencing mental breakdowns or negativity, I just want to say:



You are a legend!!!



God bless you and see you on another side.

In $SHIB $BONE $LEASH We trust… pic.twitter.com/J76pzewj59 — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) June 14, 2023

BONE token continues to get listed widely – reason

This week, Bone ShibaSwap token was listed by two major Australian crypto exchanges, CoinSpot and Swyftx. The difference between these listings was just one day. Prior to the listing, the latter platform conducted a Twitter poll on Friday to pick its customers' minds about whether they want BONE or Alchemy Pay (ACH) token listed first.

More than 90% of the participants (slightly more than 2,300) voted for BONE to be added by the exchange. Last week, BONE support was also added by the Unocoin platform.

SHIB ecosystem is decentralized, Lucie claims

In a tweet published earlier this week, Lucie suggested a reason that might stand behind the recent spree of BONE listings. She believes that exchanges want the token on for their clients because "there is no leading entity behind it." Also, it does not have a CEO or a head office. The developer team spearheaded by the pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama, which also created SHIB and LEASH and are working on Shibarium and the SHIB metaverse now, will eventually step down, Lucie claims.

She insists that the whole Shiba Inu ecosystem is being created to function as "a fully decentralized ecosystem and no one will ever be in charge." According to her, it will be the SHIB army that will "lead and make the most important decisions."