SHIB Influencer Believes Bear Market Just Getting Started

Wed, 06/14/2023 - 14:15
Yuri Molchan
Top SHIB team member expressed her view on current state of cryptocurrency market
The official content marketing specialist of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, known as @LucieSHIB, has posted a tweet, praising the SHIB army for its patience and loyalty.

She again emphasized the crucial role of the Shibarium trifecta – SHIB, BONE and LEASH – in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. "In SHIB, BONE, LEASH we trust," she tweeted, adding that "it is the bear market and it’s not even getting started."

BONE token continues to get listed widely – reason

This week, Bone ShibaSwap token was listed by two major Australian crypto exchanges, CoinSpot and Swyftx. The difference between these listings was just one day. Prior to the listing, the latter platform conducted a Twitter poll on Friday to pick its customers' minds about whether they want BONE or Alchemy Pay (ACH) token listed first.

More than 90% of the participants (slightly more than 2,300) voted for BONE to be added by the exchange. Last week, BONE support was also added by the Unocoin platform.

This Mega Popular Shibarium Token Gets Listed by New Exchange

SHIB ecosystem is decentralized, Lucie claims

In a tweet published earlier this week, Lucie suggested a reason that might stand behind the recent spree of BONE listings. She believes that exchanges want the token on for their clients because "there is no leading entity behind it." Also, it does not have a CEO or a head office. The developer team spearheaded by the pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama, which also created SHIB and LEASH and are working on Shibarium and the SHIB metaverse now, will eventually step down, Lucie claims.

She insists that the whole Shiba Inu ecosystem is being created to function as "a fully decentralized ecosystem and no one will ever be in charge." According to her, it will be the SHIB army that will "lead and make the most important decisions."

