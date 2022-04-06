SHIB, FTX, MATIC on List of Assets Whales Are After: Report

According to recently published data, ETH whales have been holding SHIB, FTT and other cryptocurrencies, choosing them as more profitable than other tokens on the crypto market

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

WhaleStats on-chain data provider, which tracks the 100 largest wallets on the Ethereum chain, has spread the word about the top 10 cryptocurrencies that ETH whales have been holding in the past 24 hours.

Among these coins are SHIB, FTT, MATIC, LINK, etc.

FTT, SHIB, MATIC are among coins held by whales

As per data shared by WhaleStats, the owners of the largest 5,000 wallets at the moment are holdling FTX, SHIB, MATIC, LINK and six other digital currencies based on Ethereum.

FTX Token comes first on this list of coins favored by whales most; investors are storing $1,885,315,239 worth of it.

SHIB comes second here with a fiat equivalent comprising $1,631,778,471. The whales also hold $385,403,059 in MATIC (number four on the list) and $353,580,308 worth of Chainlink.

Other assets here include BEST and MANA.

Almost 200 million SHIB burned

Over the past 48 hours, multiple SHIB burn initiatives have destroyed an amount of crypto close to a staggering 200 million tokens—195.5 million Shiba Inu. It took the SHIB Army twelve transactions to remove that much crypto from the currently circulating supply.

The largest single transfer that pushed SHIB to a dead-end wallet carried 161,397,653 tokens two days ago from the 0xbaed383ede0e5d9d72430661f3285daa77e9439f address.

The equivalent of the burned Shiba Inu stash constitutes $5,061 in fiat.