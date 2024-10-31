Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Endorsed by Robinhood in Recent Major Tweet

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Robinhood publishes meme coin recap, particularly highlighting Shiba Inu
    Thu, 31/10/2024 - 12:58
    SHIB Endorsed by Robinhood in Recent Major Tweet
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Popular investment platform Robinhood, which also supports cryptocurrencies, including meme coins, has published a history of how various top meme coins emerged, making a particular emphasis on Shiba Inu and Dogecoin – the two largest meme cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization value.

    "DOGE army sets the tone for future meme coins"

    In its Dogecoin recap, Robinhood reminded the community that the original meme coin was created in 2013 as a parody of Bitcoin, inspired by the popular Doge meme (Kabosu Shiba Inu dog). DOGE began to exist via the Litecoin fork, the tweet stated, and it had a mission “to make cryptocurrency more approachable and fun.”

    After that, despite the humorous idea on which it was based, Dogecoin gained traction and eventually became widely used for tipping and charitable donations. Robinhood reminded readers that it was even used for “funding the Jamaican bob-sled team for the 2014 winter Olympics.”

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi Nakamoto 'Bitcoin Whitepaper' Turns 16 on This Date: Details
    6 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: October Record Broken
    Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Critic About SHIB's $0.01 Target: Details
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Records Biggest Inflows of All Time

    The tweet concluded that eventually the biggest achievement of Dogecoin was that it manages to “set the tone for future meme coins” over time.

    Advertisement

    Resurgence of meme coins meta thanks to SHIB

    Another tweet in that thread was dedicated to the Shiba Inu meme-inspired coin, which was created in 2020. Robinhood’s post said that SHIB was designed to be “even more community-driven token” than DOGE and released “without any direct leadership.”

    After the launch, within a few years, SHIB expanded onto platforms like ShibaSwap DEX and became listed on various cryptocurrency exchanges, including such monsters as Binance. The emergence of Shiba Inu caused “the resurgence of the memecoin meta,” Robinhood said.

    Ultimately, SHIB marked “a new precedent for meme coins,” the post stated.

    Related
    Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Critic About SHIB's $0.01 Target: Details
    Thu, 10/31/2024 - 08:39
    Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Critic About SHIB's $0.01 Target: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    1.45 billion DOGE transferred to Robinhood

    Popular blockchain sleuth Whale Alert has spotted several consecutive mammoth-sized transfers that moved almost $250 million worth of Dogecoin to Robinhood.

    They were five transactions, each carrying 290,000,000 DOGE to the investment/trading platform. They were all sent within a single hour; however, due to the quickly changing exchange rate, the fiat equivalents slightly changed, but overall, each DOGE transfer moved slightly more than $49 million, making it $246.5 million in total and 1.45 billion Dogecoin in crypto.

    All five transfers were made from the anonymous -1wwKF address that currently holds a total of 2,399,371,160 DOGE.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Robinhood
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 31, 2024 - 12:51
    XRP on Verge of Reaching Dangerous Support Level
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 31, 2024 - 12:44
    Shiba Inu Price on Verge Amid 800 Billion SHIB Whale Sell-Off
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Tony Vejseli, Figure Markets and GXD Labs Provide Clarification Following October 28 Meeting with Ionic Digital’s Board
    ICP France Empowers Future Web3 Developers in dApp Workshop with 42Blockchain
    The 19th NextGen Payments & RegTech Forum Brings Top Industry Experts to Cyprus, Limassol this November!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Endorsed by Robinhood in Recent Major Tweet
    XRP on Verge of Reaching Dangerous Support Level
    Shiba Inu Price on Verge Amid 800 Billion SHIB Whale Sell-Off
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD