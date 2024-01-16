SHIB Delisted From This Platform, Abnormal $15 Billion XRP 'Transfer' Mystifies Community, XRP Healthcare Unveils Major Milestone With XRPL: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

Check out the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) delisted from this platform

Yesterday, Jan. 15, Shiba Inu (SHIB) token was delisted from Uphold's subsidiary in Canada. Apart from SHIB, the list of no-longer-supported assets includes XDC, KAS, DOGE, CSPR, HBAR, XLM, ADA, INJ and VET. Trading or swapping the aforementioned assets ceased on Jan. 15, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. UTC (7:59 p.m. EDT). Last December, the platform explained the reason behind this decision by entering into preregistration with the Ontario Securities Commission, which was "part of the process of obtaining appropriate registration in Canada." In the meantime, EarnBit, a new trading platform, has announced that it added support for Shiba Inu, allowing its users to buy, sell or swap the meme token on the platform.

Abnormal $15 billion XRP "transfer" mystifies community

On Sunday, Jan. 14, Whale Alert X account spotted a massive transaction carrying 25.6 billion XRP worth nearly $15 billion. The size of this transaction sparked speculation among the community, as it accounts for almost half of XRP’s total circulating supply of approximately 54 billion. Prominent market expert Adam Cochran questioned in his recent X post whether this transfer has anything to do with Bitfinex exchange moving its cold wallets, or if something shady was going on. The situation was later explained by Bitfinex CEO Paolo Ardoino; according to him, the transaction was an attempted attack on Bitfinex via the "Partial Payments Exploit" method. Fortunately, Bitfinex’s robust security measures prevented the attack from succeeding.

XRP Healthcare unveils major milestone on XRP Ledger network