SHIB Delisted From This Platform, Abnormal $15 Billion XRP 'Transfer' Mystifies Community, XRP Healthcare Unveils Major Milestone With XRPL: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

article image
Valeria Blokhina
U.Today's news digest helps you stay tuned in on the most recent events in the crypto world
Tue, 16/01/2024 - 17:30
Check out the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) delisted from this platform

Yesterday, Jan. 15, Shiba Inu (SHIB) token was delisted from Uphold's subsidiary in Canada. Apart from SHIB, the list of no-longer-supported assets includes XDC, KAS, DOGE, CSPR, HBAR, XLM, ADA, INJ and VET. Trading or swapping the aforementioned assets ceased on Jan. 15, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. UTC (7:59 p.m. EDT). Last December, the platform explained the reason behind this decision by entering into preregistration with the Ontario Securities Commission, which was "part of the process of obtaining appropriate registration in Canada." In the meantime, EarnBit, a new trading platform, has announced that it added support for Shiba Inu, allowing its users to buy, sell or swap the meme token on the platform.

Abnormal $15 billion XRP "transfer" mystifies community

On Sunday, Jan. 14, Whale Alert X account spotted a massive transaction carrying 25.6 billion XRP worth nearly $15 billion. The size of this transaction sparked speculation among the community, as it accounts for almost half of XRP’s total circulating supply of approximately 54 billion. Prominent market expert Adam Cochran questioned in his recent X post whether this transfer has anything to do with Bitfinex exchange moving its cold wallets, or if something shady was going on. The situation was later explained by Bitfinex CEO Paolo Ardoino; according to him, the transaction was an attempted attack on Bitfinex via the "Partial Payments Exploit" method. Fortunately, Bitfinex’s robust security measures prevented the attack from succeeding.

XRP Healthcare unveils major milestone on XRP Ledger network

As announced in a recent press release by XRP Healthcare, it has attained a position as one of the select worldwide Validator nodes in the XRP Ledger network. Kain Roomes, founder at XRP Healthcare, underscored the importance of this milestone, saying that it reflects the company's dedication to "ensuring a secure and transparent healthcare ecosystem powered by blockchain technology." This move also aligns with XRP Healthcare's mission to reshape private healthcare in Africa through groundbreaking solutions and the transformative power of blockchain. Apart from this significant achievement, XRP Healthcare has secured validation from CoinMarketCap for the verified circulating supply of XRPH. Moreover, the company has completed its incorporation process in Dubai and announced its plans to conduct an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the near future.

