Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Burns Plunge on All Time Frames, What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu burn rate shows negative readings both on daily and weekly time frames
    Sat, 5/10/2024 - 20:00
    SHIB Burns Plunge on All Time Frames, What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Shibburn token tracker, which monitors SHIB burn transactions, has shared that this major metric of the second largest meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has been showing negative readings both on the daily time frame and over the last week in total.

    Meanwhile, the SHIB price is showing quite opposite figures, staging a substantial increase in the last 24 hours and over the past two days too. Since Thursday, SHIB has printed impressive 13.3% growth.

    SHIB burns deep in red

    According to a tweet recently published by Shibburn, in the past 24 hours, the burn rate is 42.39% down with a total of 2,600,481 SHIB meme coins burned, i.e., transferred to unspendable blockchain wallets.

    HOT Stories
    SHIB Burns Plunge on All Time Frames, What's Happening?
    Bitcoin Ships Major Core 28.0 Update, What Is New?
    Dogecoin Founder Might Be 'Underwhelmed and Disappointed' by Satoshi Identity Reveal
    Satoshi-Era Dormant Whale Makes Big BTC Move

    The website shares that there have been six burn transactions so far since last morning. The two biggest ones carried 1,143,510 and 1,000,000 SHIB to dead addresses.

    Advertisement

    On Friday, slightly more than 4,000,000 SHIB were scorched and locked in “inferno” wallets.

    As for the weekly burns, the tweet stated that in the past seven days, the burn rate has plunged by nearly 100%. The amount of torched meme coins constitutes 26,638,951 SHIB. That is 98.68% less than a week before.

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder Might Be 'Underwhelmed and Disappointed' by Satoshi Identity Reveal
    Sat, 10/05/2024 - 10:29
    Dogecoin Founder Might Be 'Underwhelmed and Disappointed' by Satoshi Identity Reveal
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Shibarium daily transactions drop

    Shiba Inu burns have recently been closely connected with transaction activity on the Layer-2 blockchain Shibarium launched in late August last year. Currently, the amount of daily transactions on Shibarium is far from high. As of Oct. 4, it comprises roughly 4,550.

    This is a 19% increase from a day before, when it was as low as 3,800 on-chain transfers. On Oct. 2, this metric was much higher, showing 7,500 transactions. The most recent peak was reached Sept. 27, when the daily transaction count soared to 11,230.

    #Token Burn #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 5, 2024 - 16:04
    Did Charles Hoskinson Just Endorse Sui Network?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    Opinions
    Oct 5, 2024 - 15:47
    Will XRP Price Recover Amid SEC's Appeal?
    Opinions
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Moongate Launches New Rewards Program and NFT Collection
    Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: A Legendary Gathering of Market Insiders Ahead of the Bull Run
    Sabai Protocol Partners with Victus Capital to Accelerate Tokenization of Real-World Assets
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Burns Plunge on All Time Frames, What's Happening?
    Did Charles Hoskinson Just Endorse Sui Network?
    Will XRP Price Recover Amid SEC's Appeal?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD