Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    SHIB Burn Rate Plunges 82.58% in 7 Days Amid Market Turmoil

    By Caroline Amosun
    Tue, 8/04/2025 - 21:56
    Are SHIB holders selling off?
    Advertisement
    SHIB Burn Rate Plunges 82.58% in 7 Days Amid Market Turmoil
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As top cryptocurrencies and meme tokens continue trading deep in the red amid ongoing market turmoil, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) burn rate has become a hot topic. Recent activity suggests that the SHIB team may be slowing down on its regular, large-scale token burns.

    Advertisement

    According to data from Shibburn, SHIB’s burn rate jumped 679.55% in the past 24 hours, but saw a significant 82.58% decline over the past week, bringing the total circulating supply to approximately 584 trillion SHIB tokens.

    Article image
    Source: Shibburn.com

    Only 187,481,567 SHIB burned over the past week

    Despite the recent 24-hour spike, only 187,481,567 SHIB tokens have been sent to dead wallets in the last seven days. While the reason behind this sharp weekly drop remains unclear, speculation is rising that demand for SHIB has slowed as bearish forces dominate the broader crypto market.

    HOT Stories
    ETH/BTC Somehow Keeps Plunging Even Lower
    8,900% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns XRP Bulls
    ‘Bitcoin Is Digital Gold’: Michael Saylor As BTC Keeps Charging Towards $80,000
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Company's Historic Move: Details

    Given that SHIB’s performance is largely community-driven, the drop in burn activity could signal a decrease in user engagement or a slowdown in on-chain activity tied to the token’s utility.

    Advertisement

    Interestingly, data from U.Today reports a 784.8% spike in large holder net flows, indicating that whales may still be accumulating SHIB despite the downturn. 

    However, this bullish indicator hasn’t been enough to offset the token’s slide. As of press time, SHIB has declined by 7.06% in the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00001063.

    Related
    Mysterious SHIB Whale Behind 1 Billion SHIB Burn Finally Identified
    Tue, 03/25/2025 - 09:11
    Mysterious SHIB Whale Behind 1 Billion SHIB Burn Finally Identified
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Even as the SHIB ecosystem continues to see development, market-wide bearish sentiment appears to be suppressing the token’s performance, making it hard to attribute the decline to internal factors alone.

    In addition to the slumping burn rate and price, SHIB’s profitability metrics have also taken a hit. As reported by U.Today, only 5% of SHIB holders are currently in profit, highlighting the token’s ongoing struggles.

    This downturn is stoking fears among investors, many of whom now question SHIB’s near-term potential. As confidence wanes, the risk of further downward pressure on the meme token continues to grow.

    #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 8, 2025 - 20:48
    ETH/BTC Somehow Keeps Plunging Even Lower
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 8, 2025 - 19:28
    XRP to $12.50: Standard Chartered Issues Epic Price Prediction
    News
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    ZKcandy Supercharges Web3 Mobile Gaming with L2 Mainnet Launch
    Freedx Secures Key DASP License in El Salvador
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    ZKcandy Supercharges Web3 Mobile Gaming with L2 Mainnet Launch
    Freedx Secures Key DASP License in El Salvador
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Burn Rate Plunges 82.58% in 7 Days Amid Market Turmoil
    ETH/BTC Somehow Keeps Plunging Even Lower
    XRP to $12.50: Standard Chartered Issues Epic Price Prediction
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD