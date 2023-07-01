SHIB, BTC, ETH Can Now Be Used to Book 600 Airlines via This Partnership

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies supported by Binance Pay are accepted as payments to book 600 airlines via the online booking platform Alternative Airlines.

Binance said in a new tweet that crypto holders can now book their next vacation using cryptocurrencies. It adds that it has partnered with Alternative Airlines to provide users with discounts on flight bookings paid for with Binance Pay.

Alternative Airlines, a global flight booking site, accepts Binance Pay as a payment method, allowing users to buy and book flights with over 600 airlines.

In addition, Binance Pay, a cryptocurrency payment technology, has launched a promotion in collaboration with Alternative Airlines, spanning from July 1 until Aug. 31, that allows crypto users to get 3% off flights when they pay in crypto using Binance Pay.

Besides Shiba Inu and Bitcoin, Binance Pay, a cryptocurrency payment technology by Binance, supports over 70 cryptocurrencies such as ADA, ATOM, AVA, BCH, BNB, BTC, DOGE, DOT, EGLD, EOS, ETC, ETH, FTM, HBAR, IOTX, LINK, LTC, MANA, MATIC, TRX, TUSD, UNI, USDC, USDT, VAI, VET, XLM, XMR, XRP, XTZ, XVS, ZEC, ZIL and others.

Shiba Inu exposure increases

This week, Shiba Inu scored a big new crypto exchange listing on SBI VC Trade, a cryptocurrency exchange subsidiary of SBI, a Tokyo-based financial holding company.

BITPoint, Japan's first top exchange to list Shiba Inu, reaffirmed its support for Shiba Inu in a tweet.

At the time of writing, SHIB was marginally down in the last 24 hours to $0.0000075. According to the Shibburn Twitter account, 1,653,845,435 SHIB tokens were burned in June through 164 transactions. In the past 24 hours, a total of 3,894,189 SHIB tokens have been burned via three transactions.