SHIB Army Burns 509 Million Shiba As Whales’ SHIB Holdings Drop Below 11%

Half a billion SHIB locked up in dead-wallets, while investors continue to buy huge lumps of this meme token

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

@Shibburn tracker has reported that over the past 24 hours, an astounding half a billion Shiba Inu meme coins have been burned and moved out of the circulating supply.

In the meantime, the percentage of SHIB holdings in the top 100 ETH whales’ portfolio has dropped below 11 percent. At the time of writing, it amounts to $493.6 million.

509 million Shiba burnt

A total of 508,825,823 Shiba tokens was destroyed within the last 24 hours – a result that took merely 15 transactions from the SHIB community.

The largest burn transaction here carried nearly more than half of the total amount of the destroyed SHIB - 295,559,819 coins.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 508,825,823 $SHIB tokens burned and 15 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy — Shibburn (@shibburn) May 28, 2022

"BlueWhale0073" buys 147 million Shiba

As per on-chain data platform @WhaleStats, Ethereum investor titled "BlueWhale0073" has again stunned the community by making a gigantic SHIB purchase. He has bought 147,846,134,326 tokens worth $1,562,733.

On Friday, May 27, the same investor acquired a similar amount of meme crypto – 142,670,797,289 Shiba Inu tokens.