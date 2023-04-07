Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Targets Apple for Allegedly Breaching Copyright with Bitcoin White Paper

The potential legal implications of Wright's copyright claims remain to be seen as it is unclear if any action has been taken by Apple to address the issue

Self-proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright has accused Apple of breaching copyright by including the Bitcoin white paper in its macOS systems.

Some social media users are faceitousy urging Wright to sue the tech giant, implying that such a lawsuit would extremely likely be unsuccessful or counterproductive considering Apple's resources and legal expertise.

As reported by U.Today, the discovery was initially made by tech blogger Andy Baio, who found that a copy of the white paper has been secretly embedded in Apple's macOS since the Mojave version in 2018.

The self-proclaimed Satoshi has been known for his controversial approach to claiming intellectual property rights over Bitcoin and its underlying technologies.

This approach, often referred to as "patent trolling," involves aggressively filing numerous patents related to Bitcoin and blockchain technology. In such a way, Wright wants to establish legal control over the technology's development and use.

Patent trolling, in general, is a strategy where an individual or company acquires or files patents with no intention of developing or marketing the technology. Instead, they seek to assert their intellectual property rights against other companies. This allows them to demand licensing fees, royalties and engage in costly legal battles.

The Cryptocurrency Open Patent Alliance (COPA), which includes members such as Coinbase and Kraken, was created to prevent patent trolling and protect crypto companies.