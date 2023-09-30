Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Slammed by Former Colleague: Details

Prominent BSV proponent, veteran entrepreneur and investor Christen Ager-Hanssen is sure CSW will lose all legal battles

Dr. Craig Wright, an Australian entrepreneur and computer scientist, who calls himself the only person behind the Satoshi Nakamoto identity, is accused of manipulation by a former close ally. After stepping down as CEO, Christen Ager-Hanssen decided to make things clear about some internal processes in the BSV community.

Christen Ager-Hanssen leaves nChain after "serious issues," bashes CSW

Renowned tech entrepreneur and Bitcoin SV (BSV) enthusiast Christen Ager-Hanssen announced today, Sept. 30, 2023, that he found "compelling evidence" that Dr. Craig Wright has manipulated documents to deceive the court that he was Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious pseudonymous Bitcoin (BTC) creator.

I can confirm I have departed from @nChainGlobal as its Group CEO with immediate effect after reporting several serious issues to the board of nChain Group including what I believe is a conspiracy to defraud nChain shareholders orchestrated by a significant shareholder. I also… pic.twitter.com/F6rNJfRxnl — Christen Ager-Hanssen (@agerhanssen) September 29, 2023

In his statement shared on X, Ager-Hanssen announced that he is stepping down as CEO of nChain, a company designed to support the Bitcoin SV (SV) blockchain and its ecosystem of APIs and applications.

The Norwegian internet entrepreneur and venture capitalist added that he became aware of shady processes nChain and its affiliated bodies are involved in:

I also had concerns about the ultimate beneficiary shareholder and the real people behind DW Discovery fund registered in Cayman. The chairman also took instructions from shadow directors which I didn't accept

In particular, the former nChain CEO criticized Craig Wright. He shared that he is sure that CSW will lose all his legal battles. Also, he admitted that he recommended nChain to dismiss CSW.

His tirade is ended with a "Faketoshi" hashtag, which is used by the opponents of Craig Wright and his attempts to prove his association with Satoshi Nakamoto.

"I have not gone anywhere," Dr. Wright says

Ager-Hanssen had served as the nChain CEO from November 2022. He is also known as a high-reputable investor in various industries, including publishing, media, telecom, oil trading and so on.

Craig Wright responded to the accusations with a mysterious tweet that might hint at the fact that he also parted ways with nChain.

Sorry to disappoint my anti-fans. I haven’t gone anywhere, I’m still here consulting with Bitcoin companies including nChain. I decided it was not necessary to hold an official role with nChain as there are excellent operators there who are able to take it and I can work with… — Dr Craig S Wright (@Dr_CSWright) September 30, 2023

The nChain board of directors appointed the company co-founder Stefan Matthews as the new CEO.

On Sept. 19, Craig Wright scored a major legal win in his battle with Cobra, one of the oldest Bitcoin (BTC) devs. Cobra and his website Bitcoin.org are permanently banned from distributing information about the Bitcoin (BTC) whitepaper in the U.K.