Second-Biggest Stablecoin Goes Live on Stellar Network

USD Coin (USDC) is now officially available on the Stellar network, according to a joint press release published by Circle, the issuer of the second-biggest stablecoin, and the Stellar Development Foundation.
As reported by U.Today, the new version of the dollar-pegged cryptocurrency was initially announced in mid-October.
In his statement, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire claims that Stellar is creating "a new generation of financial applications":
Stellar is helping transform international payments with leading edge technology and a fast-growing ecosystem of businesses and developers creating a new generation of financial applications.
Stellar (XLM) and USDC are currently neck and neck on crypto ranking site CoinMarketCap, occupying the 11th and 12th places, respectively.