Second-Biggest Stablecoin Goes Live on Stellar Network

News
Tue, 02/02/2021 - 13:36
article image
Alex Dovbnya
USD Coin (USDC) has been officially launched on the Stellar network
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

USD Coin (USDC) is now officially available on the Stellar network, according to a joint press release published by Circle, the issuer of the second-biggest stablecoin, and the Stellar Development Foundation.

As reported by U.Today, the new version of the dollar-pegged cryptocurrency was initially announced in mid-October.

In his statement, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire claims that Stellar is creating "a new generation of financial applications":

Stellar is helping transform international payments with leading edge technology and a fast-growing ecosystem of businesses and developers creating a new generation of financial applications.

Stellar (XLM) and USDC are currently neck and neck on crypto ranking site CoinMarketCap, occupying the 11th and 12th places, respectively.

article image
