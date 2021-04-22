SEC Names New Director of Enforcement as Fight with Ripple Continues

Veteran lawyer Alex Oh has been appointed to the SEC's top investigative post

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) named Alex Oh as director of the Division of Enforcement on Thursday.

Prior to joining the agency, Oh had a 17-year stint at New York-based law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

SEC chairman Gary Gensler claims that her experience will help to make sure that the SEC protects investors:

Alex brings to the role of Director the right combination of values and experience to vigorously root out wrongdoing in our markets.

Not backing down

Oh will replace Melissa Hodgman who was appointed as the division’s acting director in January following the departure of Marc Berger.



Despite being the top SEC investigator only for several months after his appointment in August 2020, Berger was the one who presided over the agency’s landmark enforcement action against distributed ledger company Ripple.



While the XRP community is urging Gensler to drop the lawsuit, the new boss is pushing ahead with it.



As reported by U.Today, the SEC is asking the court to prevent Ripple from obtaining its internal communications.