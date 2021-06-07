SEC Keeps Kicking the Can Down the Road on Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP Documents

News
Mon, 06/07/2021 - 15:58
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The SEC needs more time to respond to Ripple’s demands for Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP documents
SEC Keeps Kicking the Can Down the Road on Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP Documents
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is asking Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn for a time extension to answer Ripple's recent motion to compel the production of documents related to Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP until June 11.

The company's lawyers filed a motion last week accusing the SEC of refusing to turn over its external communications despite the court's orders.

The Court has ordered the SEC to "search all of the relevant repositories for documents and discovery" for communications between the SEC and external third parties relating to XRP, bitcoin or ether. After the SEC resisted, the Court reaffirmed that "the SEC must produce communications with third-parties, including external agencies and market participant."

Related
Donald Trump Claims Bitcoin Is a Scam, Says It Should Be Regulated "Very Very High": Fox Business Interview

As reported by U.Today, Ripple scored its first major victory in discovery fights on April 6 by getting access to the SEC's documents that show the agency's internal views on the aforementioned cryptocurrency assets.

On May 6, the judge upheld her ruling but clarified that Ripple would not be able to obtain the personal emails of SEC staff.

The agency is also seeking to extend discovery in the case to resolve the remaining issues after asking for the court's permission to conduct additional depositions.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image U.S. Partially Recovers Multi-Million Dollar Cryptocurrency Ransom Paid to Colonial Pipeline Hackers
06/07/2021 - 18:58

U.S. Partially Recovers Multi-Million Dollar Cryptocurrency Ransom Paid to Colonial Pipeline Hackers
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image NHL's Sharks to Start Accepting Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Coins
06/07/2021 - 17:49

NHL's Sharks to Start Accepting Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Coins
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Original Doge Meme to Be Auctioned as NFT
06/07/2021 - 16:31

Original Doge Meme to Be Auctioned as NFT
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya