SEC Chair: Innovation Around DeFi "Could Be Real"

News
Wed, 12/01/2021 - 15:59
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Gary Gensler believes that DeFi could offer "real innovation," but he is convinced that the sector will not survive without regulatory compliance
SEC Chair: Innovation Around DeFi "Could Be Real"
Cover image via www.sec.gov
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

U.S. Securities and Exchange Chair Gary Gensler said that new technologies do not tend to persist if they fail to come into compliance with the law during a fireside chat with Jay Clayton at the Digital Asset Compliance & Market Integrity Summit.

While Gensler believes that decentralized finance could be the source of innovation, he claims that it has to fall within the existing regulatory framework:

The innovation around DeFi could be real, but they won't persist if they stay outside of the regulatory framework.

Gensler also voiced his concerns about the centralization of some DeFi projects and implied that the goal of such projects might be to skirt existing anti-money laundering laws.

Speaking of the regulator's reluctance to approve a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, Gensler told No. 42 that trading around the globe is not inside the U.S. regulatory register. He urged the trading and lending platform to "come in and talk":

Trading and lending platforms are really in an important place for investor and consumer protection. Come in and talk to us… work with us. Where appropriate we’ll use the enforcement tool. Work to get registered with the law.

Related
Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Coming to Brazil's Largest Crypto Exchange
 The SEC boss has reiterated that stablecoins remind him of poker chips at a casino:

[Stablecoins] made it more efficient within the ecosystem. But it also allowed people around the globe, the people who tried to, to avoid money laundering and tax compliance in jurisdiction after jurisdiction.

According to Gensler, stablecoins are responsible for 80% of trading on the crypto market.

#DeFi News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Healthcare Company Adds Shiba Inu to Its Balance Sheet
12/01/2021 - 18:43
Healthcare Company Adds Shiba Inu to Its Balance Sheet
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Hashed Is Developing Web3 by Launching $200 Million Venture Fund
12/01/2021 - 17:00
Hashed Is Developing Web3 by Launching $200 Million Venture Fund
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Duelist King to Conduct Its Second NFT Card Sale on Dec. 15
12/01/2021 - 16:11
Duelist King to Conduct Its Second NFT Card Sale on Dec. 15
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov