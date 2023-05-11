Scam Alert: Popular Crypto Influencer Rugs This Token, Selling 2% of Supply on His Followers

Meme coin madness on market continues, which is why various influencers are trying to make as much as they can while it lasts

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Unfortunately, the cryptocurrency market is slowly getting used to repeated scams. The most recent incident involves a well-known crypto influencer, who goes by the name DannyCrypt, allegedly pulling the rug on his followers.

The influencer is accused of receiving 2% of a token's supply for marketing purposes and then dumping the majority of these tokens on his unsuspecting followers for a profit of $57K (31 ETH).

According to ZachXBT's report, @DannyCrypt was actively promoting the HODL coin on social media, tweeting about "hodling" his tokens. Simultaneously, he was telling his 26K-strong Telegram channel that he believed the price of the HODL coin had stabilized and that he was buying more. However, within 15 minutes of receiving the tokens, he allegedly sold them, negatively impacting the market price.

Another day another influencer @DannyCrypt dumping on their followers undisclosed



He received 2% of the supply to assist with marketing but within 15 minutes of receiving the tokens market dumped the majority of them for $57k (31 ETH)



Meanwhile he tweeted “hodling my HODL coin” pic.twitter.com/XVrMh3HVDZ — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) May 10, 2023

The wallet address associated with the transactions is 0x600ee4164bf7718998ce084d146c9c062561fc42. Since the incident, DannyCrypt has reportedly tried to distance himself from the scam, untagging himself from related tweets and playing the victim in subsequent posts.

This event serves as a stark reminder of the need for caution when investing in cryptocurrency projects, particularly those endorsed by influencers. To avoid falling victim to such scams, consider the following recommendations.

Users should do their own research, not blindly follow the advice of influencers, and remain skeptical of unreleasitic promises. Additionally, avoid investing all of your funds into meme coins and volatile digital assets.

It is essential to remember that the meme coin space is rapidly growing and remains full of uncertainty. Scams like the one involving @DannyCrypt are unfortunate but not uncommon. Stay cautious, do your research and invest wisely to minimize your risks.