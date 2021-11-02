SCAM ALERT: Ethereum Domain Name Service ENS Tokens Can't Be Claimed Yet

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a unique initiative of Ethereum enthusiasts. It should be considered a decentralized domain name registrar that allows Ethereum addresses to be used as domain names. Yesterday, it announced the launch of a governance token and migration to a DAO model.

No, you cannot claim ENS right now

According to the scam alert shared by seasoned Ethereum (ETH) developer Jeff Lau, ENS, a newly-introduced token of Ethereum Name Service, has not launched yet.

$ENS tokens cannot be claimed yet. The token will be available in a week. Any liquidity pool with $ENS is fake and should not be bought.



Please don't get scammed.



Mr. Lau reiterates that ENS will go live in a week: the tokens will be distributed among the enthusiasts of this eccentric service in accordance with the snapshot that was taken on Oct. 31, 2021, without much fanfare.

Thus, there is no legitimate option to claim ENS Token right now, let alone put it into staking or farming modules. Every liquidity pool that pretends to accept ENS at the moment is a scam.

Mr. Lau strongly recommends avoiding buying the LP tokens of such pools and spreading the word about this dangerous activity.

Decentralized governance and native token: new epoch for Ethereum Name Service

The ENS token release is associated with the crucial upgrade of Ethereum Name Service governance. Yesterday, its team announced that the protocol would migrate to a DAO model.

The team called for DAO delegates to participate in the first application round. According to the team statement, this step is natural for the Web3.0 segment:

We believe that both ENS and the DAO space have matured enough that now is the time to pass ENS governance over to the community via the creation of a DAO and the $ENS governance token.

As covered by U.Today previously, following the success of ENS, a "Chinese Ethereum" Neo launched a similar instrument, Neo Name Service, or NNS.