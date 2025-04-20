Saylor: Bitcoin Has No Counterparty Risk

In a recent social media post, Strategy founder Michael Saylor stated that Bitcoin has no counterparty risk.

"No company. No country. No creditor. No currency. No competitor. No culture. Not even chaos," he said.

This echoes the point that Saylor made during his appearance on CNBC in late 2024. He stated that the leading cryptocurrency was suitable for those investors who did not want to be a counterparty to "a country, a currency, a city, a company, a commodity, or a culture."

Being exposed to counterparty risks means that the other party might fail to fulfill its obligations. Meanwhile, Bitcoin acts as self-sovereign money that is not dependent on the particular policy of a corporation or government.

Ironically, even though Bitcoin tends to be perceived as a risky cryptocurrency, it is all about people actually trying to avoid counterparty risks, according to Saylor. Such investors, according to the billionaire, do not want to guess whether Picasso paintings, Manhattan real estate, or the Nvidia stock will be more expensive 10 years from now.