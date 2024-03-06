Advertisement
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Wakes up and Does Unthinkable

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Dormant Satoshi-era Bitcoin whale resurfaces after 14 years, shaking up market with massive 1,000 BTC deposit
Wed, 6/03/2024 - 10:10
Cover image via www.freepik.com

In a dramatic turn of events, a dormant whale from the early days of Bitcoin has emerged from the depths of crypto history to make a monumental move. 

Spot On Chain has reported that this ancient Bitcoin holder, who had been inactive for 14 years, startled the market by depositing a staggering 1,000 BTC to Coinbase. This haul, now valued at a jaw-dropping $67.1 million, was minted way back in 2010, when the price of Bitcoin was a mere fraction of its current value, indicating a potential profit of around $60 million.

This unexpected awakening coincided with Bitcoin's surge to an all-time high of $69,000, only to be swiftly followed by a sharp downturn. The subsequent market crash saw Bitcoin prices plummet by 14% to $59,000, triggering panic among traders. According to CoinGlass, over $1 billion worth of positions were liquidated within a mere 24 hours, with long positions accounting for a substantial $796.95 million of that figure.

BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

The appearance of this ancient whale has long been regarded as a harbinger of market turmoil, often signaling a wave of selling and increased pressure. It seems history has repeated itself once again, casting doubt on the stability of the current bull market. The emergence of this whale raises questions about the potential presence of other dormant BTC holders, lurking in the shadows of crypto history.

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve from its humble beginnings into a multi-trillion dollar industry, the actions of these early adopters carry significant weight. The sudden resurgence of a Satoshi-era whale serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable forces at play on the crypto landscape.

