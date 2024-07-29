    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Reactivated After 12 Years

    Alex Dovbnya
    An ancient Bitcoin address from 2012 has sprung back to life
    Mon, 29/07/2024 - 6:17
    A Satoshi-era Bitcoin address has been activated after more than 12 years, according to data provided by Whale Alert. 

    The address, which dates back to 2012, contains 26 coins that are currently valued at $1.8 million. 

    This is the fifth ancient Bitcoin address that has been activated over the past week, according to Whale Alert data.  

    On July 25, an address containing as many as 750 coins sprung back to life after 11.2 years of inactivity. The Bitcoin fortune was valued at $48 million at that time. 

    Throughout this July, there has been an unusually high number of long-dormant Bitcoin wallets that suddenly got activated. 

    Earlier this month, there were several other Bitcoin addresses with more $10 million worth of BTC that were activated after more than a decade of hibernation. For instance, an address containing nearly $12 million worth of BTC sprung back to life on July 17 after 10.3 years of inactivity. On July 6, an address containing a whopping $57 million worth of Bitcoin got activated for the first time in 10.6 years. 

    A massive sentiment jump 

    According to data provided by CoinGecko, the world's largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $69,737 after adding more than 3% over the past 24 hours. Its market cap is now approaching $1.4 trillion. 

    As reported by U.Today, the leading cryptocurrency recently experienced a strong sentiment jump following its impressive price recovery. 

    However, it remains to be seen whether Bitcoin will be able to find a firm footing above $70,000. So far, it has managed to spend only 14 days above that level. 

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

