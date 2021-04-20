Robinhood Just Made Dogecoin More Accessible for Its Users

Virtually everyone can now grab a Dogecoin, with Robinhood drastically lowering the minimum order size

Commission-free trading app Robinhood has dramatically lowered the minimum Dogecoin order size from 10 DOGE to 1 DOGE, according to its recent tweet. The move is supposed to make it easier the retail crowd to invest in the cryptocurrency.

At press time, the meme cryptocurrency is trading at $0.36 on major exchanges after reaching a new all-time high of $0.45 last week. The coin is so far falling short of the Doge Day target of $1, but its monstrous rally is still attracting headlines in the mainstream media while prompting merchants to adopt it for payments.

Apart from Dogecoin, Robinhood also lowered the minimum order size for Bitcoin and Ethereum to 0.000001 BTC and 0.0001 ETH, respectively.

As reported by U.Today, the company has already eclipsed 10 million cryptocurrency users.