Robinhood Just Made Dogecoin More Accessible for Its Users

Tue, 04/20/2021 - 17:32
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Virtually everyone can now grab a Dogecoin, with Robinhood drastically lowering the minimum order size
Commission-free trading app Robinhood has dramatically lowered the minimum Dogecoin order size from 10 DOGE to 1 DOGE, according to its recent tweet. The move is supposed to make it easier the retail crowd to invest in the cryptocurrency.   

At press time, the meme cryptocurrency is trading at $0.36 on major exchanges after reaching a new all-time high of $0.45 last week. The coin is so far falling short of the Doge Day target of $1, but its monstrous rally is still attracting headlines in the mainstream media while prompting merchants to adopt it for payments.       

Apart from Dogecoin, Robinhood also lowered the minimum order size for Bitcoin and Ethereum to 0.000001 BTC and 0.0001 ETH, respectively.    

As reported by U.Today, the company has already eclipsed 10 million cryptocurrency users. 

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

