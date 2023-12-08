Advertisement
AD

Robinhood Expands BTC, ETH and SOL Trading to EU, Terra's Do Kwon to Face Extradition Nightmare, Ripple Stablecoin Project in Palau Completes 1st Phase: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement
article image
Valeria Blokhina
Check out the latest crypto news and updates in the industry with the U.Today news digest!
Fri, 12/08/2023 - 16:11
Robinhood Expands BTC, ETH and SOL Trading to EU, Terra's Do Kwon to Face Extradition Nightmare, Ripple Stablecoin Project in Palau Completes 1st Phase: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

U.Today provides you with an overview of the past day's crypto events with the top three news stories.

Advertisement

Robinhood expands BTC, ETH and SOL trading to EU

Robinhood commission-free brokerage firm recently announced on its blog that it is launching Robinhood Crypto app to all eligible customers in the European Union (EU). They will now be able to trade Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), in addition to the more than 25 digital currencies it is currently supporting. Robinhood Crypto's GM Johann Kerbrat stated that the launch of crypto trading in the EU is one of the company’s approaches to truly democratizing finance. For this reason, Robinhood is thrilled to expand crypto trading to customers throughout the EU, enabling them to buy and sell their crypto tokens safely and securely.

Terra's Do Kwon to face extradition nightmare

As recently reported by The Wall Street Journal, Do Kwon, the notorious founder of Terraform Labs, may be extradited to the United States, according to plans stated by Andrej Milovic, Montenegro Justice Minister. This decision comes amid an international dispute over Kwon's custody, with both the U.S. and South Korea fighting for his extradition. Kwon is facing charges in the U.S. for fraud and securities law violations in connection with the $40 billion collapse of his cryptocurrencies, TerraUSD and Luna, in May 2022. A Montenegro court approved Kwon's extradition last month, leaving the final decision to Minister Milovic.

Ripple's stablecoin project in Palau moves forward with first phase

Jay Hunter Anson, the program director and Palau Stablecoin (PSC) distribution officer for the Palau stablecoin pilot, has recently taken to X to share the report on the first phase of the Palau Stablecoin Pilot Project. The project was launched in July this year by Ripple and the Republic of Palau after both began collaborating on exploring potential use cases in 2021. According to the report, Palau Stablecoin Program phase one was a success among both volunteers and retailers, with both responding positively to the value proposition offered by the Palau stablecoin (PSC) as a digital payment system. The majority of participants said that if the Palau government approved national deployment, they would support PSC use.

#Robinhood #Bitcoin #Ethereum #Do Kwon #Terra News #Ripple News
About the author
article image
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

related image BTC and ETH Brace for Volatile December as $1.9 Billion Worth of Options Expire Today
2023/12/08 16:09
BTC and ETH Brace for Volatile December as $1.9 Billion Worth of Options Expire Today
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Top 10 SHIB Wallets Revealed, Here's Who Holds Biggest Shiba Inu Chunk
2023/12/08 16:09
Top 10 SHIB Wallets Revealed, Here's Who Holds Biggest Shiba Inu Chunk
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano Just Achieved Major Milestone in DeFi Space
2023/12/08 16:09
Cardano Just Achieved Major Milestone in DeFi Space
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Robinhood Expands BTC, ETH and SOL Trading to EU, Terra's Do Kwon to Face Extradition Nightmare, Ripple Stablecoin Project in Palau Completes 1st Phase: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Robinhood Expands BTC, ETH and SOL Trading to EU, Terra's Do Kwon to Face Extradition Nightmare, Ripple Stablecoin Project in Palau Completes 1st Phase: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
BTC and ETH Brace for Volatile December as $1.9 Billion Worth of Options Expire Today
BTC and ETH Brace for Volatile December as $1.9 Billion Worth of Options Expire Today
Top 10 SHIB Wallets Revealed, Here's Who Holds Biggest Shiba Inu Chunk
Top 10 SHIB Wallets Revealed, Here's Who Holds Biggest Shiba Inu Chunk
Cardano Just Achieved Major Milestone in DeFi Space
Cardano Just Achieved Major Milestone in DeFi Space
Optimism (OP) Hits Jaw-Dropping 25% Surge Amid Rapid Development Stretch
Optimism (OP) Hits Jaw-Dropping 25% Surge Amid Rapid Development Stretch
Cardano Founder Says He and 50 Cent in 'Same Club' Now, Here's His Message
Cardano Founder Says He and 50 Cent in 'Same Club' Now, Here's His Message
Exposed: Real Reason Why Terra Classic Tokens Saw Jawdropping Price Surge
Exposed: Real Reason Why Terra Classic Tokens Saw Jawdropping Price Surge
Cardano (ADA) Price Skyrockets 39% for Best December Performance in Seven Years
Cardano (ADA) Price Skyrockets 39% for Best December Performance in Seven Years
Whopping $880 Million in Bitcoin Shoveled to Exchanges – Will BTC Price Hold?
Whopping $880 Million in Bitcoin Shoveled to Exchanges – Will BTC Price Hold?
Shiba Inu: BONE Jumps 20%, Two Reasons for Sudden Rise
Shiba Inu: BONE Jumps 20%, Two Reasons for Sudden Rise
Show all
Advertisement
AD