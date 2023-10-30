Robert Kiyosaki Names Another Misdeed of Sam Bankman-Fried, Bitcoin Price History Hints at $51,000 in November, SHIB Lead Teases Major Changes: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Let's see what news the final weekend of October brought with the summary of the top three news stories by U.Today.

Advertisement

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" names another huge misdeed of Sam Bankman-Fried

In a recent X post , Robert Kiyosaki, financial guru mostly known for his best-selling book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," decided to bring up the topic of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), founder of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Kiyosaki reminded his followers that the notorious entrepreneur managed to fool some of the most famous investors in the world, such as CNBC's Mad Money host Jim Cramer and cohost of Shark Tank Kevin O'Leary (aka Mr. Wonderful). The author then wondered whether SBF would "fool judge and jury" the way the Fed chairman and Treasury secretary are fooling the world, referring to the money printing measures taken by the U.S. government over the past three years. Kiyosaki concluded his post by urging people to "wake up, get smart and say 'Our World is in financial trouble because of your financial incompetence. Keep your hands off our money.'"

Bitcoin to $51,000 in November? BTC price history says maybe

Following the remarkable surge by 27.1% that the Bitcoin price showed this month, the crypto community is left wondering if the flagship crypto will demonstrate even more impressive results in November. If we analyze BTC's price history, we will see that October has consistently been a strong month for Bitcoin, with an average monthly return of 22.2%, and this month fits historical trends. As November dawns, the picture becomes intriguing: data from CryptoRank shows that the average monthly return for BTC in November stands at 51.6%, while the median hovers at 8.98%. However, Bitcoin's history for this month shows a mixed narrative: only one November in the previous five years, November 2020, yielded positive results, with a notable 42.9% gain, which brings a shade of uncertainty. Although the numbers point to a possible spike to $51,000, nothing is certain due to the market's unpredictability.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu lead Kusama teases significant changes