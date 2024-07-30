    Ripple's Top Lawyer Names Main Problem with SEC's Recent U-Turn

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Meanwhile, many have misinterpreted the SEC's recent filing in the Binance case
    Tue, 30/07/2024 - 18:14
    Ripple's Top Lawyer Names Main Problem with SEC's Recent U-Turn
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's top lawyer, has taken to the X social media platform to weigh in on the U.S. Securities and Commission's most recent U-turn. 

    Advertisement

    The regulatory agency recently walked back on its claim that several popular cryptocurrencies, including Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA), are unregistered securities. 

    The U-turn, which was revealed in a recent filing in the Binance case, sent shockwaves across the cryptocurrency community, which remains at odds with the SEC. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Decouples From Bitcoin in Epic Price Reversal: Details
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Skyrockets 140% in Volume Amid XRP Mania
    Solana (SOL) Not Security: SEC Has Major Change of Heart
    Last Time This Happened, XRP Price Saw 60,000% Rally

    Still, there is no clarity. As reported by U.Today, the SEC also claimed that these tokens were unregistered securities in another lawsuit against the Coinbase exchange. 

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently slammed the agency, accusing it of "festering" more confusion with its haphazard approach to regulation. 

    In turn, Alderoty pointed out that the other tokens would be left out to dry in the Coinbase lawsuit. "This isn't how to regulate," Alderoty added.  

    What many got wrong about the SEC's filing 

    While the SEC has shelved its allegations in the Binance lawsuit, it does not mean that SOL, ADA, and other tokens are already off the hook. 

    As explained by Justin Slaughter, policy director at Paradigm, many are, in fact, "overreading" the most recent filing. "The SEC is not saying that it will no longer take the position that Solana and the other tokens are not securities, but merely that it won’t see to prove such tokens are securities in this, the Binance case," he explained in a social media post. 

    As reported by U.Today, SEC Chair Gary Genlser has repeatedly stated that many tokens are unregistered securities. 

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image BlackRock Issues Major Crypto Warning, Shibarium Hits Long-Awaited Milestone, Cardano Skyrockets 300% in Funds Inflows: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Jul 30, 2024 - 18:25
    BlackRock Issues Major Crypto Warning, Shibarium Hits Long-Awaited Milestone, Cardano Skyrockets 300% in Funds Inflows: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Ripple CEO Slams SEC's Hypocrisy Amid U-turn in Binance Case
    Jul 30, 2024 - 18:25
    Ripple CEO Slams SEC's Hypocrisy Amid U-turn in Binance Case
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image 2.7 Billion XRP in 24 Hours Fueling Epic Price Reset
    Jul 30, 2024 - 18:25
    2.7 Billion XRP in 24 Hours Fueling Epic Price Reset
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blinks, AI, Ignition: Bybit's Star-Studded Livestream to Set Web3 on Fire
    18th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards - West Africa 2024
    Everreach Labs Unveils Official Trailer for New Co-op PvE Shooter REVENGE
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple's Top Lawyer Names Main Problem with SEC's Recent U-Turn
    BlackRock Issues Major Crypto Warning, Shibarium Hits Long-Awaited Milestone, Cardano Skyrockets 300% in Funds Inflows: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Ripple CEO Slams SEC's Hypocrisy Amid U-turn in Binance Case
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD