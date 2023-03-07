Ripple's Policy Chief Co-Signs New Pro-Crypto US Legal Act, Here's What It's About

Tue, 03/07/2023 - 16:30
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Ripple executive is for this legal act as it will limit regulator overreach
Ripple's Policy Chief Co-Signs New Pro-Crypto US Legal Act, Here's What It's About
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The head of public policy at Ripple, Susan Friedman, has expressed her support for the Keep Innovation in America Act, a bill designed to fix the crypto market's current regulatory faults. The act was introduced today by House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry and New York Congressman Ritchie Torres.

As stated by the source, the definition of a crypto "broker," or rather, narrowing its application for tax purposes, will be at the center of the act's agenda. In addition, the drafters of the act plan to limit the federal government's ability to define what constitutes a digital asset.

Related
Ripple v. SEC: Regulator Goes After John Deaton to Revoke His Amicus Status, Here's Why

As Friedman notes, the act would make sure that the term is not defined in a way that creates unfeasible reporting requirements for the industry as it does now.

Keep innovation in America

The title of the act speaks for itself. According to one of the creators, McHenry, current misleading policies and regulatory overreach are pushing a dynamic industry with all its perks abroad, out of the U.S.

Related
Former SEC Attorney Warns Binance Will Face “Inevitable” Bank Run

The current permissiveness of regulators toward the crypto industry was made possible in part by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. If it gave regulators broad powers to determine the rules of the crypto market, the new act should limit it, advocates say.

#XRP #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Added to Verifiable Assets on Binance: Details
03/07/2023 - 16:00
Dogecoin (DOGE) Added to Verifiable Assets on Binance: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Lead SHIB Dev Will No Longer Follow Shibarium Projects, SHIB Burn Rate up 840%, FLOKI Gets Listed on India’s Biggest Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/07/2023 - 15:45
Lead SHIB Dev Will No Longer Follow Shibarium Projects, SHIB Burn Rate up 840%, FLOKI Gets Listed on India’s Biggest Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image SHIB, LEASH and BONE Price Analysis for March 7
03/07/2023 - 15:45
SHIB, LEASH and BONE Price Analysis for March 7
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk