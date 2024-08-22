Ripple Taps Coinbase, Industry Heavyweight, for Upcoming Major Event

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple has unveiled an impressive lineup of speakers for its upcoming Ripple Swell 2024 event, drawing from across the blockchain, fintech and payments industries. This year’s event scheduled to be held in Miami, Florida, Oct. 15-16 would feature some of the most respected names in the industry.

Leading the charge is Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who has been at the forefront of Ripple’s efforts to revolutionize cross-border payments using blockchain technology. His insights are eagerly anticipated given Ripple's recent advancements in the SEC lawsuit and the progress of the Ripple (RLUSD) stablecoin, as well as the company’s future direction.

The Ripple-SEC lawsuit reached a major milestone earlier in August when Judge Torres slashed about 94% of the SEC's demand, ordering Ripple to pay a $125 million civil penalty, effectively putting an end to the nearly four-year-long battle.

The Ripple CEO hailed the decision as "a victory for Ripple, the industry and the rule of law," adding that the "SEC’s headwinds against the whole of the XRP community are gone."

In another significant milestone, Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin has launched in private beta on XRP Ledger and Ethereum mainnet.

Coinbase, industry heavyweights to speak at event

As indicated by Ripple, Philip Martin, Chief Security Officer of Coinbase, is expected to speak at the upcoming Ripple Swell event.

Sheila Bair, former chair of the FDIC participating at the event, is also expected to bring a wealth of experience to the table, having served as the chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and as the founding chair of the Systemic Risk Council.

Other speakers lined up for the event include Superintendent Adrienne Harris of the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS); Francisco Maroto, Global Head of Blockchain and Digital Assets at BBVA; and Tim McCourt, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Equities, FX, and Alternative Products at CME Group.