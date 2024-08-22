    Ripple Taps Coinbase, Industry Heavyweight, for Upcoming Major Event

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ripple reveals incredible speaker lineup for upcoming major event
    Thu, 22/08/2024 - 15:25
    Ripple Taps Coinbase, Industry Heavyweight, for Upcoming Major Event
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple has unveiled an impressive lineup of speakers for its upcoming Ripple Swell 2024 event, drawing from across the blockchain, fintech and payments industries. This year’s event scheduled to be held in Miami, Florida, Oct. 15-16 would feature some of the most respected names in the industry.

    Advertisement

    Leading the charge is Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who has been at the forefront of Ripple’s efforts to revolutionize cross-border payments using blockchain technology. His insights are eagerly anticipated given Ripple's recent advancements in the SEC lawsuit and the progress of the Ripple (RLUSD) stablecoin, as well as the company’s future direction.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Above Two Trillion in 24 Hours: What's Going On?
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names 'Trillion Dollar' Reason to Buy Bitcoin
    Here’s Why Bitcoin Might Never Go Below $38,000
    Cardano (ADA) Reclaims Top 10 Placement Ahead of Chang Hard Fork

    The Ripple-SEC lawsuit reached a major milestone earlier in August when Judge Torres slashed about 94% of the SEC's demand, ordering Ripple to pay a $125 million civil penalty, effectively putting an end to the nearly four-year-long battle.

    Related
    'Big Win for Ripple,' XRP Lawyer Celebrates Historic End of SEC Lawsuit
    Thu, 08/08/2024 - 08:57
    'Big Win for Ripple,' XRP Lawyer Celebrates Historic End of SEC Lawsuit
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The Ripple CEO hailed the decision as "a victory for Ripple, the industry and the rule of law," adding that the "SEC’s headwinds against the whole of the XRP community are gone."

    In another significant milestone, Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin has launched in private beta on XRP Ledger and Ethereum mainnet.

    Coinbase, industry heavyweights to speak at event

    As indicated by Ripple, Philip Martin, Chief Security Officer of Coinbase, is expected to speak at the upcoming Ripple Swell event.

    Related
    Coinbase Announces New Listing Amid Major Expansion Move
    Wed, 08/21/2024 - 15:47
    Coinbase Announces New Listing Amid Major Expansion Move
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Sheila Bair, former chair of the FDIC participating at the event, is also expected to bring a wealth of experience to the table, having served as the chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and as the founding chair of the Systemic Risk Council.

    Other speakers lined up for the event include Superintendent Adrienne Harris of the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS); Francisco Maroto, Global Head of Blockchain and Digital Assets at BBVA; and Tim McCourt, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Equities, FX, and Alternative Products at CME Group.

    #Ripple News #Coinbase #Cryptocurrency
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 22, 2024 - 15:19
    New 'Japanese' Dogecoin (DOGE) Listing Hits Binance
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Aug 22, 2024 - 14:33
    Michael Saylor Issues Surprising Bitcoin Message as BTC Surpasses $61,000
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unlock Daily Profits with CrytocoinMiner
    Launch a Network with Restaked Security in Minutes: Tanssi and Symbiotic Set New Ethereum Standard
    Match Unveils Double-Spiral Upward Growth Pattern: Where Is the Ceiling for RFG Tokens and NFTs?
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Taps Coinbase, Industry Heavyweight, for Upcoming Major Event
    New 'Japanese' Dogecoin (DOGE) Listing Hits Binance
    Michael Saylor Issues Surprising Bitcoin Message as BTC Surpasses $61,000
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD