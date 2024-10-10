Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Starts Burning RLUSD Hard – 2 Million Stablecoins Scorched in One Go

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Ripple giant continues minting and burning its RLUSD stablecoin
    Thu, 10/10/2024 - 7:59
    Ripple Starts Burning RLUSD Hard – 2 Million Stablecoins Scorched in One Go
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ripple has excited the XRP community with a massive RLUSD burn performed on Wednesday. It was the first large token burn after the company minted a mammoth 42 million stablecoins recently.

    This was done as part of the continuous private beta RLUSD has been in since the beginning of August. As two million Ripple-made stablecoins were locked in an unspendable blockchain wallet, the XRP community responded with a wave of comments, showing their enthusiasm and encouraging Ripple to continue testing its new asset.

    Ripple burns 2 million stablecoins

    According to the Ripple Stablecoin Tracker account on the X platform, a mammoth chunk of 2,000,000 RLUSD stablecoins was burned at the RLUSD Treasury less than 24 hours ago.

    HOT Stories
    Gensler Slams Crypto Industry for Proliferating Fraud
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) New Key Pattern Just Dropped, Anemic XRP Performance Might End Here, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reversal Imminent?
    FBI Exposes Crypto Fraudsters by Creating Own Token
    TON's SHIB Rival Completes First-Ever Token Burn: Details

    Earlier this week, the Treasury burned less than half a million Ripple USD stablecoins in approximately four small chunks. Prior to the start of this cycle of token burns, Ripple had issued several batches of RLUSD, comprising 42 million coins.

    Advertisement

    The largest of them constituted 10 million RLUSD, and the others contained slightly more than 6 million stablecoins each.

    Recently, the official Ripple account warned the XRP community to stay vigilant against scammers who claim that RLUSD is already available, offering to buy it or link their wallets to a website where it can be done.

    RLUSD is still in private beta, the company reminded the XRP army.

    Related
    'Hal Finney and Friends' – DOGE Creator Believes Them to Be Satoshi
    Wed, 10/09/2024 - 10:36
    'Hal Finney and Friends' – DOGE Creator Believes Them to Be Satoshi
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    193 million XRP on move

    According to prominent blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, over the past 48 hours, an impressive amount of XRP has been transferred – close to 193 million XRP, moved in several large transactions.

    The aforementioned source spotted four large XRP transfers in the past 48 hours. Chunks of 21,160,000 and 19,070,000 XRP were transferred to centralized exchanges Bitso and Bitstamp. Those XRP batches were worth $11,052,822 and $10,107,880, respectively.

    A whopping 100,000,000 XRP valued at $53,057,020 at the time of the initiated transaction were transferred from one anonymous wallet to another. Finally, earlier today, 52,000,000 XRP (the equivalent of $27,373,243) mysteriously left the Bybit crypto exchange.

    These large XRP transfers indicative of increased whale activity have taken place while the seventh largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization size (XRP) has been trading sideways over the past week, moving in the $0.52 range since Oct. 3.

    #RLUSD #Ripple News #Token Burn
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 10, 2024 - 8:21
    XRP on Verge of 25% Rally: Big XRP News Imminent?
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Oct 10, 2024 - 8:04
    Meme Coins POPCAT, WIF Among Worst Performers in Top 100
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    VanEck Launches $30M Fund to Support Innovation in Fintech, Crypto and AI
    Coded Estate's Oversubscribed Angel Round Fuels Launch of Real Estate Hub on Nibiru Chain
    BloFin Impresses at TOKEN2049 Singapore with Strong Vision for Rapid Expansion
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP on Verge of 25% Rally: Big XRP News Imminent?
    Meme Coins POPCAT, WIF Among Worst Performers in Top 100
    Ripple Starts Burning RLUSD Hard – 2 Million Stablecoins Scorched in One Go
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD