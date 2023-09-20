Ripple Sells Millions of XRP as Price Jumps 7% Weekly

Wed, 09/20/2023 - 15:10
article image
Yuri Molchan
Fintech monster Ripple takes advantage of weekly price surge to sell big chunk of XRP
Ripple Sells Millions of XRP as Price Jumps 7% Weekly
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Popular blockchain platform Whale Alert, which tracks down large crypto transactions, has spotted yet another hefty XRP chunk moved by Ripple Labs crypto behemoth to the Bitstamp exchange.

Over the last week, the XRP price has demonstrated a significant rise of nearly 7%, rising to the $0.52473 level. However, earlier today, it suddenly lost roughly 2%, now changing hands at $0.51425.

Ripple shovels millions of XRP to Bitstamp

Whale Alert reported that an anonymous wallet, which proved to belong to Ripple according to data shared by XRP-centered analytics platform Bithomp, made a massive transfer, moving a total of 28,600,000 XRP to the Bitstamp exchange.

This amount of crypto is the equivalent of $14,648,869. While many may believe that Ripple Labs was selling XRP here, it is worth noting that Bitstamp is one of Ripple's payments corridors, formerly known as On-Demand Liquidity (ODL).

ODL works by transferring the necessary amount of fiat in XRP equivalent to a crypto exchange within the destination country, and there it gets converted into the local fiat currency to later be withdrawn by the receiver.

According to a recent statement by Ripple, it made a decision to rebrand ODL as simply "Ripple payments service" to make it more accessible to users who may not understand all the technical terms.

Related
Elon Musk Provokes XRP Army's Heated Reaction With His New Tweet

Staggering XRP amounts moved by Ripple this week

Over the weekend, Whale Alert reported that Ripple received a whopping 100,000,000 XRP, which came from an unknown cryptocurrency wallet. The aforementioned Bithomp platform explained that the source of that massive XRP transfer was Canada-based SideShift crypto exchange. No reasons that would explain this huge crypto transfer have been shared with the crypto community.

Aside from that, earlier this week, Ripple moved 75,000,000 XRP to what Whale Alert believed to be an anonymous address. It proved to be one of the blockchain wallets that belongs to Ripple, as the company, apparently, was reshuffling its XRP bags.

#Ripple News #XRP Transfer #Bitstamp News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Ripple-Backed Flare (FLR) Retains Bullish Trend, Here's What Data Says
09/20/2023 - 14:48
Ripple-Backed Flare (FLR) Retains Bullish Trend, Here's What Data Says
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP Sees $1 Billion Worth Traded as Price Hits Key Level
09/20/2023 - 14:31
XRP Sees $1 Billion Worth Traded as Price Hits Key Level
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu's BONE Attracts Dormant Whale, Leading to Quarter Million Investment
09/20/2023 - 14:05
Shiba Inu's BONE Attracts Dormant Whale, Leading to Quarter Million Investment
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev