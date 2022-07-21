Ripple Remittance Technology Launches on Shopify via Airwallex's New Online App

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Ripple user Airwallex has announced the launch of its Airwallex Online Payments App on Shopify.

Ravi Adusumilli, SVP of Partnerships at Airwallex, speaks on the offering: "Our app is one of many offerings we have built to help merchants accept cross-border payments."

#Ripple user Airwallex launched an online payment app on Shopify, "a payment gateway plugin that merchants can integrate on their online store to accept payments from their global customers." Many payment rails, esp APAC & EU used in 7+ currencies.https://t.co/MEtPgQJsr4 — WrathofKahneman (@WKahneman) July 21, 2022

Airwallex joined Ripple's enterprise blockchain network, RippleNet, in 2017, to modernize global payments, leveraging the power of blockchain. The global fintech platform also became a part of RippleNet, adopting blockchain commercially to provide its customers with a unique global payments experience.

In other news, African-based Xago recently announced the launch of the British Pound, USD and Circle's USDC on its payment gateway and trade exchange developed on the XRP Ledger, signifying expansion.

RippleX announces XRPL Grants Wave 3 recipients

Thirty-five new recipients have been chosen for XRPL Grants in Wave 3, which sought initiatives centered on "Contributing to Open Source." More than 175 applications from more than 30 countries were submitted to Wave 3 at a record rate, and projects that were selected received funds totaling about $3 million.

XRP Ledger is used in software development initiatives funded by the XRPL Grants program.

Ripple speaks on NFT expansion

If approved by the XRPL community, Ripple's proposed NFT protocol, known as XLS-20, would enable NFT transactions on XRPL to close in split seconds and would be cheaper to mint, buy and sell.

Earlier this year, NFT-Devnet was launched to test a recently proposed standard for native, on-ledger NFTs, which makes XRPL development and usage simpler and more publicly available for developers.