Advertisement
AD

    Ripple President Breaks Silence on Company's Recent Momentum

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ripple recently named among top 250 fintech companies worldwide
    Thu, 11/07/2024 - 12:11
    Ripple President Breaks Silence on Company's Recent Momentum
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple was recently named among the top 250 fintech companies worldwide, highlighting the company's continued development.

    Advertisement

    CNBC and market research firm Statista recently published a list of the top 250 fintech companies in the world, which included Ripple. Between March and May 2024, an in-depth analysis of relevant KPIs for over 2,000 eligible organizations was conducted to determine the top 250 firms.

    Ripple was nominated in the digital assets category, which includes companies that provide platforms and tools for accessing and using digital assets and blockchain-based applications, such as cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This marks the second consecutive year Ripple will be recognized for its significant impact and continued growth in the digital asset sector.

    Related
    Ripple President Breaks Silence on Company's Recent Strides
    Thu, 06/06/2024 - 13:57
    Ripple President Breaks Silence on Company's Recent Strides
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    In the wake of this development, Ripple President Monica Long took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate this achievement, expressing her excitement and gratitude.

    Long tweeted: "Stoked to make this list for a second year in a row – a testament to Ripple’s momentum amongst a peerset of the world’s most impressive global financial institutions."

    Ripple not resting on its laurels

    Looking ahead, Ripple aims to build on its current success by broadening the adoption of its solutions and forging new partnerships worldwide.

    Earlier this month, Ripple launched a new "Try It" feature in the Ripple Payments API documentation, which lets developers test API requests in real time without logging in or using real funds.

    Related
    Ripple President Reveals Next Crypto Revolution in 2024
    Wed, 03/20/2024 - 13:14
    Ripple President Reveals Next Crypto Revolution in 2024
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    In June, Ripple and Archax, the U.K.’s first Financial Conduct Authority-regulated digital asset exchange, announced an extension to its existing collaboration, which is expected to bring hundreds of millions of dollars of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) into XRP Ledger (XRPL) over the coming year.

    Ripple's stablecoin, RLUSD's, launch is also anticipated this year.

    #Ripple News #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Ripple CTO Issues Critical AI Message to XRP Community
    Jul 11, 2024 - 12:05
    Ripple CTO Issues Critical AI Message to XRP Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Justin Sun Buys $5 Million in Ethereum (ETH), Price Rally Coming?
    Jul 11, 2024 - 12:05
    Justin Sun Buys $5 Million in Ethereum (ETH), Price Rally Coming?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image XRP to Hit $0.5 Amid 80% Volume Surge? Crucial Price Move
    Jul 11, 2024 - 12:05
    XRP to Hit $0.5 Amid 80% Volume Surge? Crucial Price Move
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    $PONZIO Achieves Unprecedented Success in Memecoin Space with its Innovative Debase Mechanics
    iGaming Platform BC.GAME Signs $40 Million Deal to Become Principal Partner of Leicester City
    Dora Announces Progression Into A Unified Multichain and MultiVM Explorer
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple President Breaks Silence on Company's Recent Momentum
    Ripple CTO Issues Critical AI Message to XRP Community
    Justin Sun Buys $5 Million in Ethereum (ETH), Price Rally Coming?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD