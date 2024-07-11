Ripple President Breaks Silence on Company's Recent Momentum

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple was recently named among the top 250 fintech companies worldwide, highlighting the company's continued development.

CNBC and market research firm Statista recently published a list of the top 250 fintech companies in the world, which included Ripple. Between March and May 2024, an in-depth analysis of relevant KPIs for over 2,000 eligible organizations was conducted to determine the top 250 firms.

Ripple was nominated in the digital assets category, which includes companies that provide platforms and tools for accessing and using digital assets and blockchain-based applications, such as cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This marks the second consecutive year Ripple will be recognized for its significant impact and continued growth in the digital asset sector.

In the wake of this development, Ripple President Monica Long took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate this achievement, expressing her excitement and gratitude.

Stoked to make this list for a second year in a row – a testament to @Ripple’s momentum amongst a peerset of the world’s most impressive global financial institutions. Thanks to @CNBC and @StatistaCharts for the recognition. https://t.co/rTmNFJJlsM — Monica Long (@MonicaLongSF) July 10, 2024

Ripple not resting on its laurels

Looking ahead, Ripple aims to build on its current success by broadening the adoption of its solutions and forging new partnerships worldwide.

Earlier this month, Ripple launched a new "Try It" feature in the Ripple Payments API documentation, which lets developers test API requests in real time without logging in or using real funds.

In June, Ripple and Archax, the U.K.’s first Financial Conduct Authority-regulated digital asset exchange, announced an extension to its existing collaboration, which is expected to bring hundreds of millions of dollars of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) into XRP Ledger (XRPL) over the coming year.

Ripple's stablecoin, RLUSD's, launch is also anticipated this year.