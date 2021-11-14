lumenswap_lottery
Ripple Powers First-of-Its-Kind Payment Corridor Between UAE and Pakistan

News
Sun, 11/14/2021 - 18:10
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple’s technology will be used for sending instant remittances between the UAE and Pakistan
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Bank Alfalah, one of Pakistan’s biggest private banks, has joined forces with LuLu Exchange, the Abu Dhabi-based remittance and foreign exchange company in order to open a remittance corridor.

Payments between the two countries will be conducted with the help of the RippleNet Cloud service.

Earlier this year, LuLu Exchange also opened remittance corridors to India and Egypt. 

Pakistanis constitute roughly 12.5% of the total population of the United Arab Emirates. The UAE is also the second-largest source of remittances for Pakistan.

Indian Government Considering Banning Misleading Crypto Ads
In his statement, Bank Alfalah CEO Atif Bajwa says that Ripple helps to strengthen financial bridges between the two countries:

The partnership with RippleNet will help us deepen our partnership with Lulu Exchange and strengthen the financial bridges between Pakistanis residing in the UAE and their families back home.

As reported by U.Today, the Saudi British Bank started using Ripple’s technology in order to provide instant settlements for corporate clients earlier this month.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

