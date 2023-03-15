Ripple Lawsuit: SEC Underestimated 'Fight' Inside XRP Holders, John Deaton Says

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a recent CryptoLaw TV live stream, J.W. Verret, an associate law professor at George Mason University and a former member of the SEC Investor Advisory Committee, shared his opinions on the Ripple lawsuit.

The interview was shared by XRP enthusiast @sentosumosaba, who quoted J.W. Verrett as saying, "The SEC underestimated the 'fight' inside of Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse."

CryptoLaw founder John Deaton added, resharing the post: "And they definitely underestimated the fight inside retail holders and the XRP ecosystem."

Last year, around the time when all the briefings would be completed, John Deaton commended XRP holders for their support in the lawsuit, noting that Ripple had submitted 3,000 XRP holders' affidavits. Deaton also praised XRP holders for making their voices heard.

In the lawsuit, several market players filed amicus briefs in support of Ripple. Phillip Goldstein and ICAN (Investor Choice Advocates Network), SpendTheBits — a private company that developed an application that uses XRP Ledger and XRP to transfer Bitcoin — Iremit, Reaper Financial and Tapjets are among the market players that stepped out in support of Ripple in the lawsuit.

In the interview held on March 14, John Deaton and J.W. Verret discussed the possibility of the Ripple lawsuit heading to the Supreme Court. As reported earlier, Deaton said he did not doubt that Ripple would win in the Supreme Court.

Deaton referred to comments made by Ripple's general counsel, Stuart Alderoty, that the SEC had lost four of its last five cases in the Supreme Court.