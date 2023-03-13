Ripple Has Exposure to SVB: CEO

Mon, 03/13/2023 - 06:10
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse clarified the company's position on its exposure to Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), confirming that his company had some exposure to SVB as a banking partner
Ripple Has Exposure to SVB: CEO
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took to Twitter to clarify the company's position regarding its exposure to SVB.

Garlinghouse explained that Ripple had some exposure to SVB as a banking partner and held some of its cash balance.

However, he reassured investors that there would be no disruption to the company's day-to-day business as they already held the majority of their USD with a broader network of bank partners.

Garlinghouse also touched on the state of the financial system, saying that the current situation highlighted how broken the financial systems still are since they are highly susceptible to rumors.  

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $21,000 Amid SVB Chaos
The Ripple CEO hopes to have more details soon and assures investors that Ripple remains in a strong financial position.

The response from the community was mixed, with some thanking Garlinghouse for the update and expressing their admiration for Ripple's resilience in the face of adversity.

However, some community members were concerned about the amount of money Ripple had held with SVB, with one user describing it as a "significant amount of money."

As reported by U.Today, the price of Bitcoin spiked to an intraday high of $21,605 on the Bitstamp exchange amid reports that US officials are considering protecting all deposits at Silicon Valley Bank, following its sudden collapse, which has led to panic in the technology industry.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $21,000 Amid SVB Chaos
03/12/2023 - 19:41
Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $21,000 Amid SVB Chaos
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Price Analysis for March 12
03/12/2023 - 19:00
SHIB Price Analysis for March 12
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin Price to Plunge Back Below $4,000, Peter Schiff Predicts
03/12/2023 - 16:59
Bitcoin Price to Plunge Back Below $4,000, Peter Schiff Predicts
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya