Ripple Exec Says Elon Musk Will Keep Making People "Dumber" About Freedom of Speech

News
Tue, 04/26/2022 - 08:02
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple's David Schwartz is not happy with the new Twitter overlord, claiming that he will make people dumber about freedom of speech
Ripple Exec Says Elon Musk Will Keep Making People "Dumber" About Freedom of Speech
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Unlike the vast majority of the cryptocurrency community, David Schwartz, Ripple's chief technology officer, is not happy about Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquiring Twitter.

Schwartz is convinced that the centibillionaire will keep making people "dumber" about freedom of speech.

Musk claims that the main impetus behind his decision to acquire Twitter was to bring free speech back to the social media platform. Yet, many are worried that his ownership will make Twitter unusable due to the potential influx of trolling, abuse and heinous propaganda.

While Twitter has been inundated with cringeworthy tweets from crypto executives and influencers celebrating the fact that the world's richest man has turned an influential social media platform into his personal playground, some members of the community had the gall to call out the flagrant hypocrisy. "Is authoritarianism OK as long as the right guy is in charge?" cryptocurrency researcher Hasu tweeted.

Related
Fidelity Pushes Bitcoin Further Into Mainstream by Offering It for Pension Plans
 Musk's track record suggests that the self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" does not like free speech at all. In 2016, he personally canceled a blogger's Tesla order over a "rude" review. Musk also reportedly urged the Chinese government to censor critics.

Given that nearly a fourth of Tesla's sales come from China, some are worried that Musk's acquisition of Twitter will embolden its propaganda machine. Centibillionaire Jeff Bezos took a jab at Musk in a recent tweet, suggesting that the bombshell purchase will give China extra leverage over "the town square."

While Musk's Twitter deal is expected to close without much regulatory scrutiny, Bezos, who has been publicly feuding with the Tesla CEO for years, might complicate it by pushing the worrying narrative about foreign influence.

#Ripple News #Elon Musk #Twitter
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu Burn Portal Hits New Milestone with 15 Billion SHIB Burned
04/26/2022 - 12:45
Shiba Inu Burn Portal Hits New Milestone with 15 Billion SHIB Burned
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SushiSwap Presents New Vision of Project by Releasing Roadmap 2.0
04/26/2022 - 11:59
SushiSwap Presents New Vision of Project by Releasing Roadmap 2.0
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano's IOHK Shares Growth Updates with New Integrations Reached: Details
04/26/2022 - 11:45
Cardano's IOHK Shares Growth Updates with New Integrations Reached: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide