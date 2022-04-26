Ripple Exec Says Elon Musk Will Keep Making People "Dumber" About Freedom of Speech

Ripple's David Schwartz is not happy with the new Twitter overlord, claiming that he will make people dumber about freedom of speech

Unlike the vast majority of the cryptocurrency community, David Schwartz , Ripple's chief technology officer, is not happy about Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquiring Twitter.

Schwartz is convinced that the centibillionaire will keep making people "dumber" about freedom of speech.



Musk claims that the main impetus behind his decision to acquire Twitter was to bring free speech back to the social media platform. Yet, many are worried that his ownership will make Twitter unusable due to the potential influx of trolling, abuse and heinous propaganda.

While Twitter has been inundated with cringeworthy tweets from crypto executives and influencers celebrating the fact that the world's richest man has turned an influential social media platform into his personal playground, some members of the community had the gall to call out the flagrant hypocrisy. "Is authoritarianism OK as long as the right guy is in charge?" cryptocurrency researcher Hasu tweeted .