Ripple Drops Fortress Acquisition Deal

Thu, 09/28/2023 - 19:29
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple has opted to retreat from its previously declared deal with Fortress Trust
Ripple Drops Fortress Acquisition Deal
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

San Francisco-based blockchain firm Ripple has decided to abandon its previously announced acquisition of Fortress Trust, a financial institution known for offering Web3-based financial and tech solutions. CEO Brad Garlinghouse revealed the decision via the X social media platform, assuring that Ripple would continue to be an investor in Fortress.

A strategic move 

This U-turn follows the announcement made earlier this month that Ripple intended to acquire Fortress Trust for an undisclosed sum of money. This came shortly after Ripple secured a deal to buy Swiss custody startup Metaco for a quarter billion dollars.    

Related
Ripple Co-Founder Hails UK as FinTech Hub

The acquisition was seen as a strategic move to expand its portfolio of regulatory licenses and to accelerate its presence in crucial areas of crypto infrastructure. The high-profile deal was still subject to due diligence when it was first announced.  

Security breach complications 

The deal, however, was overshadowed by a substantial security breach at Fortress, where a theft of $15 million occurred due to a phishing attack on one of its third-party vendors, Retool. The vendor fell prey to a sophisticated SMS-based phishing attack, compromising the accounts of 27 of its cloud customers, most of them operating in the crypto sector. The vulnerability allowed the attackers to gain elevated access to Retool's internal admin systems. 

This incident made Ripple’s acquisition noteworthy since it included a bailout clause for the hacked customers of Fortress. The company ensured that the customers would not suffer due to the security lapses at Fortress, and agreed to compensate the affected customers as part of the deal.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 28
09/28/2023 - 18:00
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 28
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin Price Above $20,000 Surprises Coinbase CEO
09/28/2023 - 17:38
Bitcoin Price Above $20,000 Surprises Coinbase CEO
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image VanEck Joins Ethereum Futures ETF Bandwagon: Details
09/28/2023 - 16:10
VanEck Joins Ethereum Futures ETF Bandwagon: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin