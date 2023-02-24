Ripple CTO Shares Email That Started It All

Fri, 02/24/2023 - 06:12
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The sharing of an email exchange from 2011 by Ripple CTO David Schwartz sheds light on the early days of Ripple and the talent acquisition process that brought him to the company
Ripple CTO Shares Email That Started It All
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, Ripple CTO David Schwartz shared the email exchange that ultimately led to him being hired by Jed McCaleb, co-founder of Ripple and Stellar. The architect behind the XRP Ledger published the email on Feb. 24 on this Twitter profile.

The email, dated Sept. 17, 2011, is a job application for the position of lead software engineer. 

In the email, Schwartz expresses his interest in the position and highlights his expertise in cryptocurrencies and decades of development experience.

He also mentions his involvement in the Bitcoin community and his work on a Bitcoin successor. In another tweet, Schwartz said the project would have been closest to FileCoin, which is a decentralized storage network. However, he noted that the idea was in very early conceptual stages back then.

McCaleb responded to the email the following day, expressing his interest in meeting Schwartz to discuss the position further. "Yes, I've seen your posts on the forum. Your resume looks perfect for the job. We'd like to meet you to talk about it more. Do you ever come over to the bay area?" he wrote. 

Related
SEC Boss Hints That Ethereum (ETH) Is a Security
The exchange, which took place in September 2011, ultimately led to Schwartz being hired as the lead software engineer for Ripple. He would later be promoted to chief cryptographer, and eventually, CTO.

As reported by U.Today, Schwartz recently confirmed that he had no plans to leave the San Francisco-based company. While he has expressed interest in starting a new project from scratch, he does not want to make a perfunctory effort and does not have the passion necessary to kick off a new major project on his own. 

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Crypto Scam: Dogecoin Spin-Off BabyDoge Shuts Down Airdrop Rumors
02/24/2023 - 20:14
Crypto Scam: Dogecoin Spin-Off BabyDoge Shuts Down Airdrop Rumors
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image DOGE Price Analysis for February 24
02/24/2023 - 19:00
DOGE Price Analysis for February 24
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Dropped to $23,000
02/24/2023 - 18:07
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Dropped to $23,000
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Crypto Scam: Dogecoin Spin-Off BabyDoge Shuts Down Airdrop Rumors
Crypto Scam: Dogecoin Spin-Off BabyDoge Shuts Down Airdrop Rumors
DOGE Price Analysis for February 24
DOGE Price Analysis for February 24
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Dropped to $23,000
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Dropped to $23,000
Ethereum (ETH) Might Form Popular 'Head and Shoulders' Pattern, But It Might Lead to Reversal
Ethereum (ETH) Might Form Popular 'Head and Shoulders' Pattern, But It Might Lead to Reversal
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for February 24
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for February 24
3 Key Cardano Insights as Another Major Upgrade Is on Its Way
3 Key Cardano Insights as Another Major Upgrade Is on Its Way
384 Billion SHIB Bought by Major SHIB Whale, FLOKI Surpasses SHIB and DOGE by Trading Volume, John Deaton on BTC Possibly Hitting $10,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
384 Billion SHIB Bought by Major SHIB Whale, FLOKI Surpasses SHIB and DOGE by Trading Volume, John Deaton on BTC Possibly Hitting $10,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Terra Classic Tokens, LUNC, USTC Rise From Lows, What's Happening?
Terra Classic Tokens, LUNC, USTC Rise From Lows, What's Happening?
Elon Musk Angry With Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator on This Issue: Details
Elon Musk Angry With Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator on This Issue: Details
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fans Buzzing Over PlayStation's New Game Featuring Their Favorite Dog
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fans Buzzing Over PlayStation's New Game Featuring Their Favorite Dog
Show all