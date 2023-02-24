Ripple CTO Shares Email That Started It All

The sharing of an email exchange from 2011 by Ripple CTO David Schwartz sheds light on the early days of Ripple and the talent acquisition process that brought him to the company

In a recent tweet, Ripple CTO David Schwartz shared the email exchange that ultimately led to him being hired by Jed McCaleb, co-founder of Ripple and Stellar. The architect behind the XRP Ledger published the email on Feb. 24 on this Twitter profile.

The email, dated Sept. 17, 2011, is a job application for the position of lead software engineer.

In the email, Schwartz expresses his interest in the position and highlights his expertise in cryptocurrencies and decades of development experience.

He also mentions his involvement in the Bitcoin community and his work on a Bitcoin successor. In another tweet, Schwartz said the project would have been closest to FileCoin, which is a decentralized storage network. However, he noted that the idea was in very early conceptual stages back then.

McCaleb responded to the email the following day, expressing his interest in meeting Schwartz to discuss the position further. "Yes, I've seen your posts on the forum. Your resume looks perfect for the job. We'd like to meet you to talk about it more. Do you ever come over to the bay area?" he wrote.

The exchange, which took place in September 2011, ultimately led to Schwartz being hired as the lead software engineer for Ripple. He would later be promoted to chief cryptographer, and eventually, CTO.

As reported by U.Today, Schwartz recently confirmed that he had no plans to leave the San Francisco-based company. While he has expressed interest in starting a new project from scratch, he does not want to make a perfunctory effort and does not have the passion necessary to kick off a new major project on his own.