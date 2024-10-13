Advertisement
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Names One Thing Better Than Bitcoin

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Saylor has managed to come up with just one thing that is better than Bitcoin
    Sun, 13/10/2024 - 7:41
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Names One Thing Better Than Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today
    MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor has jokingly stated that the only thing that is better than Bitcoin is actually more Bitcoin.

    To support his point, he attached a chart showcasing the performance of MicroStrategy (MSTR) shares since the company's adoption of its Bitcoin strategy. 

    The business intelligence firm has vastly outperformed the "Magnificent 7" companies including such big names as Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. 

    Its shares have surged by a whopping 1,620%, outstripping every S&P 500 company. The closely-followed index is up 73% over the same period of time.

    As reported by U.Today, the shares of MicroStrategy soared by a whopping 16% on Friday after Saylor predicted that his company could potentially turn into a trillion-dollar Bitcoin bank. 

    Following its most recent purchases, the company now owns $15.8 million worth of crypto. 

    Microstrategy v. Coinbase 

    MicroStrategy is currently worth $43 billion, breathing down Coinbase's neck.

    Tuur Demeester, advisor to Blockstream, recently drew parallels between the two companies, arguing that they represent "the battle of two archetypes." 

    He claims that MicroStrategy is a hedgehog that knows "one big thing." Meanwhile, Coinbase is a fox that is busy distracting itself with too many strategies. 

    This is, of course, a reference to MicroStrategy's Bitcoin maximalist approach that rejects the idea of investing in altcoins. Saylor has famously stated that "there is no second best" when it comes to cryptocurrency investing. 

    Meanwhile, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, who was originally highly skeptical of altcoins, has abandoned Bitcoin maximalism. 

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

