Advertisement
AD

Ripple CTO Jests at SEC After Regulator Loses Twitter Handle to Hackers

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ripple's top executive has posted meme about SEC after its social media account was compromised
Wed, 10/01/2024 - 10:41
Ripple CTO Jests at SEC After Regulator Loses Twitter Handle to Hackers
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

David Schwartz, the chief technology officer at Ripple Labs fintech behemoth, has taken to X/Twitter to address the recent explosive news about the SEC's Twitter account getting compromised by anonymous hackers.

Advertisement

The cyber criminals falsely stated that the Securities and Exchange Commission had given the green light to multiple issuers.

Ripple CTO makes sad joke about SEC

David Schwartz, one of the IT engineers who built the XRP Ledger, has commented on the recent breaking news about the SEC getting its Twitter account hijacked, and the hackers afterwards tweeting that the SEC had approved Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund products.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler took to Twitter to dispel that fake news, which first pushed the world’s flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin up 3.63% briefly (reaching above $47,000) but then plummeted, leaving BTC to trade in the $45,500 zone.

In his tweet, the Ripple CTO posted screenshots of two of Gary Gensler’s tweets. The first one, dated Oct. 16 of last year, stated that the only actual source of information about the SEC and its decisions is the SEC. The second post was issued yesterday, as Gensler frantically tweeted that the Bitcoin ETF approval news was fake and the SEC account was compromised.

“How it started, how it’s going,” David Schwartz tweeted, commenting on those images.

According to CNBC, “an unknown party” had access to the SEC’s account for a short period only, and then the regulator’s team took back control of it, reacting quickly.

Related
Bitcoiner Michael Saylor Posts Reference to Elon Musk's DOGE Tweet

Upcoming Bitcoin ETF decision fuels Bitcoin price

Over the past week, the Bitcoin community was heavily influenced by the time a Bitcoin spot ETF decision was drawing closer. Bloomberg analysts were expecting the regulator to issue approval on Jan. 10 for multiple companies simultaneously.

There are 11 Bitcoin spot ETF filings pending with the SEC now, including those by BlackRock, Ark Invest, Grayscale and Fidelity. These companies, expecting their ETFs to start trading soon, have begun to reduce their management fees for Bitcoin spot ETFs in order to make their products more attractive to potential customers.

Last week, Matrixport published an article, in which it laid out the reasons why it expected the regulator to reject Bitcoin ETFs for now, and the news made Bitcoin collapse by more than 7% instantly.

#Ripple News #Gary Gensler
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image XRP May Reverse Bearish Course If This Key Event Plays Out
2024/01/10 11:33
XRP May Reverse Bearish Course If This Key Event Plays Out
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ethereum Whale Snaps up 4,677 ETH in Bold Bet: Details
2024/01/10 11:33
Ethereum Whale Snaps up 4,677 ETH in Bold Bet: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shares Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Chart
2024/01/10 11:33
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shares Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Chart
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bahrain Fintech Revolution Summit 2024 - Bahrain’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
B2Core V4 is Here with More Integrations and Elevated Customer Experience
Revolutionizing Digital Marketing: Payvertise Leads with NFTs and $PVT Token for Transparent, Engaging Ad Spaces
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP May Reverse Bearish Course If This Key Event Plays Out
Ethereum Whale Snaps up 4,677 ETH in Bold Bet: Details
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shares Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Chart
Show all