Ripple CTO David Schwartz Explains Why XRPL Is Better Than All Mainstream Blockchains

Sat, 09/10/2022 - 14:16
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Seasoned software developer David Schwartz, chief technology officer (CTO) of fintech decacorn Ripple, indicates advantages XRP Ledger has over its major competitors
Ripple CTO David Schwartz Explains Why XRPL Is Better Than All Mainstream Blockchains
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

XRP Ledger (XRPL) supporters shared a video from Apex Developer Summit 2022, a large-scale XRPL-centric conference for developers: Ripple CTO David Schwartz unveils the recipe for the "secret sauce" of XRP Ledger's popularity.

Speed, fees, scalability, what else? David Schwartz on XRPL advantages

In his speech, Mr. Schwartz stressed that XRP Ledger adoption is on fire in 2022. He mentioned operational speed, an attractive fees policy, amazing scalability as XRPL's main benefits.

XRP Ledger is also well known for the environmental friendliness of its validator structure. Also, XRPL is among the oldest blockchains running: it has a proven track record since 2012.

XRP Ledger is the first-ever blockchain with a built-in DEX, Mr. Schwartz stressed. It has a feature-rich ecosystem of tools for tokenization and liquidity management.

CTO Schwartz, who is also among the earliest contributors to XRP Ledger's technical design, added that all of these advantages can "differentiate" XRP Ledger from other blockchains.

Is XRP Ledger approaching major upgrades?

As covered by U.Today previously, XRP Ledger might implement new programmatic features soon. Both non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and basic decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols might be activated soon.

Related
XRPL Set to Launch DeFi and NFT Features Soon; Here's How Far This Has Gone

XLS-20 amendment can supercharge XRP Ledger (XRPL) with the ability to support and transfer non-fungible tokens (NFTs) seamlessly.

In the last two days, XRP, the core native asset of XRP Ledger (XRPL) protocol, added 16.5%; its price eclipsed the crucial $0.35 level.

#XRPL #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Cardano's First NFT Lending Platform Announces $25,000 in Bounty Ahead of Mainnet Launch
09/10/2022 - 15:57
Cardano's First NFT Lending Platform Announces $25,000 in Bounty Ahead of Mainnet Launch
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRPL Could Become Go-to Platform for CBDCs, Here's How
09/10/2022 - 15:39
XRPL Could Become Go-to Platform for CBDCs, Here's How
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Here's How Much Ethereum Validators Will Earn Post-Merge
09/10/2022 - 15:22
Here's How Much Ethereum Validators Will Earn Post-Merge
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov