Ripple CTO David Schwartz Explains Why XRPL Is Better Than All Mainstream Blockchains

Seasoned software developer David Schwartz, chief technology officer (CTO) of fintech decacorn Ripple, indicates advantages XRP Ledger has over its major competitors

XRP Ledger (XRPL) supporters shared a video from Apex Developer Summit 2022, a large-scale XRPL-centric conference for developers: Ripple CTO David Schwartz unveils the recipe for the "secret sauce" of XRP Ledger's popularity.

Speed, fees, scalability, what else? David Schwartz on XRPL advantages

In his speech, Mr. Schwartz stressed that XRP Ledger adoption is on fire in 2022. He mentioned operational speed, an attractive fees policy, amazing scalability as XRPL's main benefits.

David Schwartz Himself - There Is No Comparison To Xrp And The Xrp Ledger🃏#Xrp #XRPL pic.twitter.com/CHXey9bgcF — XRPJoker🃏 (@joker_xrp) September 9, 2022

XRP Ledger is also well known for the environmental friendliness of its validator structure. Also, XRPL is among the oldest blockchains running: it has a proven track record since 2012.

XRP Ledger is the first-ever blockchain with a built-in DEX, Mr. Schwartz stressed. It has a feature-rich ecosystem of tools for tokenization and liquidity management.

CTO Schwartz, who is also among the earliest contributors to XRP Ledger's technical design, added that all of these advantages can "differentiate" XRP Ledger from other blockchains.

Is XRP Ledger approaching major upgrades?

As covered by U.Today previously, XRP Ledger might implement new programmatic features soon. Both non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and basic decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols might be activated soon.

XLS-20 amendment can supercharge XRP Ledger (XRPL) with the ability to support and transfer non-fungible tokens (NFTs) seamlessly.

In the last two days, XRP, the core native asset of XRP Ledger (XRPL) protocol, added 16.5%; its price eclipsed the crucial $0.35 level.