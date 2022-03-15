Ripple CEO "Very Pleased" with Recent Court Decision

News
Tue, 03/15/2022 - 14:55
article image
Alex Dovbnya
A recent court decision not to strike Ripple's "fair notice" defense has been a major cause of celebration within the XRP community
Ripple CEO "Very Pleased" with Recent Court Decision
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent interview with Bloomberg TV, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that he was "very pleased" with the court's decision to deny the U.S. Securities and Exchange's motion to strike the "fair notice" defense.

Prior to that, the decision was lauded as a "huge win" by Garlinghouse.

As reported by U.Today, Judge Analisa Torres also shot down the twin motions to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Garlinghouse and fellow top executive Chris Larsen. They, however, expressed confidence that they will emerge victorious from the ongoing legal battle.

Not everyone shares their excessive excitement. Stephen Palley, a partner at law firm Anderson Kill, recently opined that one should not read too much into either court ruling since they rest on procedural grounds rather on their own merit, meaning that the judge did not apply the particular facts presented in the case.

Related
Crypto Mixers Appear in Crosshairs of UK's National Crime Agency

Overstepping boundaries

In his most recent interview, Garlinghouse says that the SEC has consistently tried to expand its control over the cryptocurrency industry, once again accusing the agency of regulatory overreach. He also pointed to the Biden administration's executive order (EO), which says that all agencies have to be coordinated in order to make sure that the U.S. remains competitive on the global cryptocurrency scene.

The EO enjoyed positive reception within the cryptocurrency community despite being short on clarity.      

The Ripple boss reiterated that the SEC has been "out of step" with their counterparts around the world. He claims that the U.S. is the only country in the world that considers the XRP cryptocurrency to be a security.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB Accepting AMC Chain Buys Gold Mine: Details
03/15/2022 - 16:49
SHIB Accepting AMC Chain Buys Gold Mine: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image EU Lawmakers Vote Against BTC Ban, Two Factors Will Help SHIB Spike to $0.01, Cardano’s TVL Hits New Highs: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/15/2022 - 16:06
EU Lawmakers Vote Against BTC Ban, Two Factors Will Help SHIB Spike to $0.01, Cardano’s TVL Hits New Highs: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Shiba Inu Profitability Drops to 35% But Whales Are Undeterred: Details
03/15/2022 - 15:57
Shiba Inu Profitability Drops to 35% But Whales Are Undeterred: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide