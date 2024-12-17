Ripple CEO Joins 1 Million Club on Musk's Social Media Network

The official X account of Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has now surpassed 1 million followers.

The 53-year-old entrepreneur has now joined other cryptocurrency luminaries of the likes of MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor who have managed to pass this milestone.

Garlinghouse, who has been at the helm of the San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain company since 2016, is enjoying surging popularity due to XRP's massive price rally.

The former Yahoo and AOL executive was at the center of Ripple's widely covered fight against the US Securities and Exchange Commission which ultimately ended up with the company's decisive victory. Garlinghouse was one of the key industry figures fighting for regulatory clarity in the US.

The Ripple boss was recently featured in a "60 Minutes" episode, in which he stated that the crypto industry was not seeking to get deregulated.

As reported by U.Today , Google searches for the XRP token reached a new record high in early December after experiencing a massive price surge in November.

The token has also climbed to the third spot by market capitalization, according to CoinGecko data.

Ripple is also attracting more attention due to the launch of its RLUSD stablecoin. Garlinghouse's recent post announcing the regulatory approval of the token received 7.5 million views on the X social media network.

David "JoelKatz" Schwartz, chief technology officer at Ripple, also recently surpassed half a million followers.