Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Ripple Announces One of Largest Deals in Crypto History, First U.S.-Based XRP ETF Debuts with 'Very Respectable' Trading Volume: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Thu, 10/04/2025 - 16:26
    Don't miss out on the latest developments in the crypto space with U.Today's news digest!
    Advertisement
    Ripple Announces One of Largest Deals in Crypto History, First U.S.-Based XRP ETF Debuts with 'Very Respectable' Trading Volume: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

    Ripple announces one of largest deals in crypto history

    In its official press release from April 8, Ripple, a San Francisco-based fintech giant, announced that it is acquiring prime brokerage Hidden Road for $1.25 billion. This makes Ripple the first crypto company to own and operate a global, multi-asset prime broker. Hidden Road serves hundreds of institutional clients, including hedge funds and quant traders, and Ripple has been its long-time customer. The acquisition is expected to enhance Ripple's stablecoin business, with its RLUSD being used as collateral across Hidden Road's offerings. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse commented on the company's move on his X page: "With this deal and the backing of Ripple’s significant balance sheet, Hidden Road will exponentially expand its capacity to service its pipeline and become the largest non-bank prime broker globally." 

    First U.S.-based XRP ETF debuts with "very respectable" trading volume

    On Tuesday, April 8, Bloomberg's senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas took to X platform to share the news of the successful debut of the first U.S.-based XRP ETF. According to Balchunas's X post, on its first day, the Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF (XXRP) demonstrated a "very respectable" trading volume of $5 million. The expert noted that this performance places XXRP in the top 5% of new ETF launches, significantly outperforming a recently launched leveraged Solana ETF. "Despite all the negative sentiment from people within the crypto industry, I’ve always maintained that XRP has much more appeal than industry players want to admit," wrote pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton on X. As previously reported by U.Today, the new U.S.-based XRP ETF offers 2x leveraged exposure to XRP through swaps; the product is designed as a tool for short-term speculation on volatility.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Stuns with Bitcoin Buy Call As BTC Price Recovers
    Ethereum Still Overvalued, Samson Mow Says As ETH Price Revisits 2023 Lows
    XRP to $2.50? Bollinger Bands Signal Epic Bull Rally Ahead
    Elon Musk Stuns Crypto Community With Fresh Kekius Maximus Tweet

    Related
    Schiff Agrees with Saylor’s Bitcoin Take
    Tue, 04/08/2025 - 06:30
    Schiff Agrees with Saylor’s Bitcoin Take
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    BlackRock offloads $254,000,000 in Bitcoin on Coinbase: What's going on?

    According to Lookonchain data from yesterday, April 9, BlackRock deposited 3,296 BTC, which is worth about $254 million, on Coinbase, the leading crypto exchange in the U.S. This major move raised concerns among market participants, as such large shifts to centralized exchanges are viewed as an intention by a large holder to sell. Since the launch of Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024, this is the first notable sale from BlackRock. However, it is unlikely that BlackRock is getting rid of its investment holdings, but rather that the ongoing outflows from its Bitcoin-focused ETF, IBIT, are forcing the sale of the underlying asset. At press time, BlackRock is holding 572,074 BTC, equivalent to about $44.89 billion.

    #Ripple News #XRP ETF #BlackRock #Bitcoin #Coinbase
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 10, 2025 - 15:57
    Bitcoin Whales Go on Accumulation Spree, Here's Implication
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 10, 2025 - 15:54
    PEPE Faces Key Test After Death Cross Signal: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Whale NFT Bridge Goes Live: TON to Solana Migration Launches on Bridgemedaddy.com
    Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Summit Is Just One Week Away
    Gate Q1 2025 Transparency Report: Sustained Leadership in Crypto Markets with Multiple Metrics Hitting New Highs
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Whale NFT Bridge Goes Live: TON to Solana Migration Launches on Bridgemedaddy.com
    Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Summit Is Just One Week Away
    Gate Q1 2025 Transparency Report: Sustained Leadership in Crypto Markets with Multiple Metrics Hitting New Highs
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Announces One of Largest Deals in Crypto History, First U.S.-Based XRP ETF Debuts with 'Very Respectable' Trading Volume: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Bitcoin Whales Go on Accumulation Spree, Here's Implication
    PEPE Faces Key Test After Death Cross Signal: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD