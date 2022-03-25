Rio de Janeiro to Allow Paying Taxes with Crypto Starting from 2023

News
Fri, 03/25/2022 - 20:17
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Rio de Janeiro will be the first Brazilian city to allow its residents to pay taxes with crypto
Rio de Janeiro to Allow Paying Taxes with Crypto Starting from 2023
Cover image via commons.wikimedia.org
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Rio de Janeiro, the second-largest Brazilian city, will make it possible to pay property taxes with cryptocurrencies starting from 2023, according to a report published by Bloomberg Línea.

According to a note that comes from Rio de Janeiro's City Hall, the city will hire several companies that will be responsible for converting cryptocurrencies into the Brazilian real.

The city also plans to develop its own collection of non-fungible tokens that will feature images of Rio de Janeiro’s most famous tourist spots. The goal is to stimulate tourism and incentivize local artists with the help of NFTs, according to Pedro Paulo, the city’s secretary of finance and planning.        

Rio de Janeiro’s cryptocurrency ambitions do not come as a surprise. As reported by U.Today, Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes announced his plan to put 1% of the city’s treasury into crypto during a conversation with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Related
Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Faces Major Legal Setback
Paulo also claimed that Rio de Janeiro had plans to offer an additional discount to those residents who pay their taxes with cryptocurrencies.

Last month, the economic affairs committee of Brazil’s Senate unanimously greenlit a bill regulating the local cryptocurrency market. The text of the legislation defines virtual assets and the responsibilities of service providers while specifying criminal liability and fines for breaking specific rules.

In the meantime, the central bank of Brazil is actively working on developing its own central bank digital currency. Earlier this month, the central bank chose projects from such firms as Visa and Santander to assess the viability of developing a CBDC. The Brazilian real is expected to enter the testing phase in the second half of the year.

#Bitcoin News #NFT News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image John Bollinger Calls $45,000 Level "Key Pivot" for Bitcoin
03/25/2022 - 18:39
John Bollinger Calls $45,000 Level "Key Pivot" for Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image 506.2 Million DOGE Shoveled by Robinhood and Anon Whale: Report
03/25/2022 - 16:43
506.2 Million DOGE Shoveled by Robinhood and Anon Whale: Report
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Terra's LFG Among Largest New Bitcoin (BTC) Holders: IntoTheBlock
03/25/2022 - 16:11
Terra's LFG Among Largest New Bitcoin (BTC) Holders: IntoTheBlock
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov