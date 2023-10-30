'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts Greatest Crash in History, Here's How to Survive Using Bitcoin

Robert Kiyosaki warns of the 'greatest crash in history' and reveals an unconventional strategy involving Bitcoin to survive impending crisis

In a recent X post, renowned financial expert Robert Kiyosaki, famous for his bestseller "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has forewarned investors about an impending economic crash, dismissing traditional investment advice.

Kiyosaki's bold prediction challenges the conventional wisdom of a 60/40 investment strategy, suggesting that in 2024, adherents to this method will suffer substantial losses. Instead, he proposes a radical shift: allocating 75% of investments into assets like gold, silver and Bitcoin, with the remaining 25% in real estate and oil stocks.

SHIP of FOOLS. Forever and ever financial experts have promoted the idea “Smart Investors invest in 60/40 60% bonds 40% stocks. In 2024 60/40 investor will be biggest losers. Before going down with the ship consider a shift to 75% Gold, Silver, Bitcoin 25% real estate/oil… Advertisement October 29, 2023

Kiyosaki's unconventional stance stems from his belief that the trio of gold, silver and Bitcoin will prove invaluable in times of economic uncertainty. He contends that these assets could experience significant growth when traditional markets plummet.

His particularly bullish outlook on BTC includes forecasts of a rise to $120,000 within the next year, potentially surging to an astonishing $500,000 per BTC by 2025. In the event of a global economic downturn, Kiyosaki even speculates that the Bitcoin price might reach unprecedented heights, possibly soaring to $1 million.

Why crash?

Central to Kiyosaki's apprehension is the extensive money printing by the U.S. Fed, raising pertinent questions about the stability of traditional currencies, especially the USD.

As his warnings echo the sentiments of many financial experts, investors are increasingly considering alternative assets to safeguard their wealth.

With Kiyosaki's "Rich Dad Poor Dad" ethos guiding his predictions, the message is clear: the greatest crash in history may be looming, but a strategic shift to assets like Bitcoin could offer a lifeline.