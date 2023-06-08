'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Foresees Greatest Crash Ever, Urges to Buy Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Prominent writer Robert Kiyosaki, the author of bestseller "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has reiterated his perspective on the future of the U.S. economy. In a recent series of tweets, he made several thought-provoking statements, emphasizing the importance of Bitcoin, gold and silver as crucial investments.

Kiyosaki's predictions were dire, suggesting that the upcoming real estate crash in 2023 would far surpass the magnitude of the 2008 financial crisis. He drew attention to the significant devaluation of office towers in San Francisco, stating that these once-hot properties had plummeted by 70% in value since 2019. Speculating on the future of such buildings in "woke" cities, the author proposed repurposing them as homes for the homeless.

Despite prevailing economic uncertainty, earlier in April, the writer expressed his optimism about the perspectives of BTC. Notably, he highlighted its remarkable performance, having already been over 100%. To safeguard one's wealth, Kiyosaki advocated for diversification by acquiring more gold and silver. His rationale behind these investments stemmed from his lack of faith in the Fed, Treasury and the government, whom he referred to as "liars."

WHY I ❤️BITCOIN: Years ago I watched BC climb to $20k then drop to 0. I thought BC finished. Slowly watched BC climb to $6 k & I bought lots. WHY? Because people support BC not FED or Gov. BC did not need FED or Gov bailout because BC people’s money. BC to $100k. Long live BC. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) April 21, 2023

With the recent tweet, Kiyosaki reaffirmed his conviction that Bitcoin is an essential asset during the turbulence in the economy, encouraging individuals to consider it as a safe haven for capital.