'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Foresees Greatest Crash Ever, Urges to Buy Bitcoin

Thu, 06/08/2023 - 09:50
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Robert Kiyosaki names another crucial reason to buy BTC, gold and silver
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Foresees Greatest Crash Ever, Urges to Buy Bitcoin
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Prominent writer Robert Kiyosaki, the author of bestseller "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has reiterated his perspective on the future of the U.S. economy. In a recent series of tweets, he made several thought-provoking statements, emphasizing the importance of Bitcoin, gold and silver as crucial investments.

Related
Crypto Bull Arthur Hayes Predicts Bitcoin Rally Despite Market Challenges

Kiyosaki's predictions were dire, suggesting that the upcoming real estate crash in 2023 would far surpass the magnitude of the 2008 financial crisis. He drew attention to the significant devaluation of office towers in San Francisco, stating that these once-hot properties had plummeted by 70% in value since 2019. Speculating on the future of such buildings in "woke" cities, the author proposed repurposing them as homes for the homeless.

BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

Despite prevailing economic uncertainty, earlier in April, the writer expressed his optimism about the perspectives of BTC. Notably, he highlighted its remarkable performance, having already been over 100%. To safeguard one's wealth, Kiyosaki advocated for diversification by acquiring more gold and silver. His rationale behind these investments stemmed from his lack of faith in the Fed, Treasury and the government, whom he referred to as "liars."

With the recent tweet, Kiyosaki reaffirmed his conviction that Bitcoin is an essential asset during the turbulence in the economy, encouraging individuals to consider it as a safe haven for capital.

#Bitcoin #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Why Cathie Wood's $1 Million Bitcoin Price Target Remains Unchanged
06/08/2023 - 09:28
Why Cathie Wood's $1 Million Bitcoin Price Target Remains Unchanged
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SEC Chair Allegedly Once Offered to Be Binance Advisor, Is Personal Vendetta at Play?
06/08/2023 - 08:48
SEC Chair Allegedly Once Offered to Be Binance Advisor, Is Personal Vendetta at Play?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Satoshi Era Whale Shows Mysterious Activity: Here's What's Up
06/08/2023 - 07:42
Satoshi Era Whale Shows Mysterious Activity: Here's What's Up
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan