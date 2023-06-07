Crypto Bull Arthur Hayes Predicts Bitcoin Rally Despite Market Challenges

Wed, 06/07/2023 - 09:00
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Arthur Hayes, former BitMEX CEO, expressed bullish sentiment for Bitcoin
Crypto Bull Arthur Hayes Predicts Bitcoin Rally Despite Market Challenges
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Despite ongoing challenges on the cryptocurrency market, including a recent SEC crackdown on two major exchanges, former BitMEX CEO and renowned cryptocurrency enthusiast Arthur Hayes has made a bullish prediction for Bitcoin.

In a tweet on Monday, Hayes stated that the "wall of worry is being climbed," encouraging his followers to join him on the "bull market bus" for Bitcoin.

This came amid a marketwide decline that saw Bitcoin plunge 5.9% in 24 hours, dropping to nearly $25,600 from its Sunday evening peak of $27,455.

The tweet from Hayes, a notable figure in the cryptocurrency industry, signals defiant optimism in a market that has been hit hard recently.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Among Cryptocurrencies at Risk of Delisting on Robinhood
Cryptocurrency prices have been volatile this week following news of SEC lawsuits against two leading exchanges, Binance and Coinbase, causing significant concern among investors. Yet, in spite of these market tremors, Bitcoin experienced a slight recovery by Wednesday, pushing its value up to $26,791.

These lawsuits are particularly concerning for the future of the industry. The SEC accused Binance of improperly handling customers' funds and enticing U.S. customers who are not permitted to trade on the platform. As for Coinbase, which boasts a significant U.S. customer base, the SEC alleged the exchange has been trading cryptocurrencies that should be registered as securities.

The outcome of these lawsuits could set a significant precedent for the future of cryptocurrencies. If the courts rule in favor of the SEC, indicating that many digital assets should indeed be considered securities, this could fundamentally alter how cryptocurrencies are regulated, potentially giving the SEC jurisdiction over them.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Arthur Hayes
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB, BTC, ETH Accepted as Payment by 440 Merchants in France via This Partnership
06/07/2023 - 12:14
SHIB, BTC, ETH Accepted as Payment by 440 Merchants in France via This Partnership
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Some Investors Made 2,572% on Coinbase Put Options, What Did They Know?
06/07/2023 - 11:56
Some Investors Made 2,572% on Coinbase Put Options, What Did They Know?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Major Trader Snaps up Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Ethereum (ETH) Dips With Millions of Dollars
06/07/2023 - 11:36
Major Trader Snaps up Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Ethereum (ETH) Dips With Millions of Dollars
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

SHIB, BTC, ETH Accepted as Payment by 440 Merchants in France via This Partnership
SHIB, BTC, ETH Accepted as Payment by 440 Merchants in France via This Partnership
Some Investors Made 2,572% on Coinbase Put Options, What Did They Know?
Some Investors Made 2,572% on Coinbase Put Options, What Did They Know?
Major Trader Snaps up Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Ethereum (ETH) Dips With Millions of Dollars
Major Trader Snaps up Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Ethereum (ETH) Dips With Millions of Dollars
PEPE Leverages Mainstream Token's Downfall, Soars 15%
PEPE Leverages Mainstream Token's Downfall, Soars 15%
XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) Prices Jump, Here's What Led Significantly to Market Recovery
XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) Prices Jump, Here's What Led Significantly to Market Recovery
Shiba Inu 'Execs' React to Big New Release for SHIB Metaverse
Shiba Inu 'Execs' React to Big New Release for SHIB Metaverse
Ark Invest Bought Coinbase Shares Following SEC-induced Dip: Details
Ark Invest Bought Coinbase Shares Following SEC-induced Dip: Details
'It's Car Dano Jim': Charles Hoskinson Pokes Fun at Jim Cramer
'It's Car Dano Jim': Charles Hoskinson Pokes Fun at Jim Cramer
Crypto Bull Arthur Hayes Predicts Bitcoin Rally Despite Market Challenges
Crypto Bull Arthur Hayes Predicts Bitcoin Rally Despite Market Challenges
'They Didn't Sue FTX' Binance CEO on Broad SEC Crackdown
'They Didn't Sue FTX' Binance CEO on Broad SEC Crackdown
Show all