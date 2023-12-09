Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Attention in December, 2023 while Cosmos (ATOM) and Cardano (ADA) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With the positive turn in the crypto market, investors are looking for the new cryptos to buy. Amid such a scenario, investors of top altcoins such as Cosmos (ATOM) and Cardano (ADA) keep optimism while Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) pre-sale on-boards new enthusiasts.

Advertisement

Cosmos (ATOM) Undergoes Blockchain Revamp

The Cosmos network has witnessed massive expansion in recent months. On November 14, Cosmos Network’s Noble Protocol announced that Circle’s Cross Chain Transfer Protocol will go live from November 28. Further, Inbloc, a new Cosmos explorer, was launched on November 20.

In a major update, the Cosmos website was revamped on November 22. This was followed with the launch of the IBC Protocol on November 28. However, the Cosmos token, ATOM, has failed to follow the trajectory of its ecosystem growth.

The ATOM token rose to a high of $10.46 by November 13 before entering into a correction. Since then, the ATOM price has been down 9.3%, trading at $9.48 by December 3.

Cardano (ADA) Trades Sideways

The Cardano token, ADA, has been one of the biggest underperformers in the current market. Even with the bullish wave sweeping across the market, the Cardano token, ADA, has failed to break above its resistance of $0.40. The only time the Cardano token ADA rose to $0.40 was November 16.

By December 3, the Cardano token, ADA, had been trading at $0.39. At the same time, the Marlowe Runner beta version going live on the Cardano testnet on November 22 was the major technical advancement.

Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) In Spotlight as Rebels Round 1 Gathers Steam

Rebel Satoshi is designed to operate as a community-driven meme coin project to challenge the status quo. Rebel Satoshi and its Recusant members come together to shatter the shackles of centralization that have gripped the crypto market.

Rebel Satoshi aims to achieve the audacious target of a $100 million market cap. To do so, Rebel Satoshi is building a vast ecosystem powered by the ERC-20 standard, $RBLZ token. The ecosystem would comprise the Rebels Artefact Vault with 9,999 unique NFTs, $RBLZ staking, a play-to-earn game, and a Rebels Hall of Fame.

Rebel Satoshi has been audited by SourceHat, and the contract address for the $RBLZ token has been made public. Rebel Satoshi is currently conducting the Rebels Round 1 presale of the $RBLZ token at $0.13 per token. This round of the presale is more than 73% completed, with more than 36 million $RBLZ sold.

For the latest updates and more information, be sure to visit the official Rebel Satoshi Presale Website or contact Rebel Red via Telegram