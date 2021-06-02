r/CryptoCurrency About to Steal Bitcoin's Reddit Crown After Hitting 3 Million Subscribers

The r/Cryptocurrency subreddit has now surpassed 3 million subscribers for the first time after explosive growth during the first five months of 2021.

Image by subredditstats.com

The altcoin-focused Reddit forum is now on track to surpass r/Bitcoin for the first time, with the gap between the two narrowing to roughly 10,000 users.



The “flippening” reflects the king’s rapidly shrinking market dominance that fell below 40 percent last month.

For comparison, r/Bitcoin had almost twice as many subscribers in January, but r/CryptoCurrency has managed to catch up in only four months.The latter is now averaging 29,995 comments per day compared to the former’s 4,338 comments.Still, r/CryptoCurrency cannot hold a candle to the parabolic growth of the Dogecoin Reddit community that went from 180,000 subscribers in January to over 2 million subscribers in May.In general, r/WallStreetBets is the leading investment community on the “front page of the internet” with over 10.2 million subscribers.