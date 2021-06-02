r/CryptoCurrency About to Steal Bitcoin's Reddit Crown After Hitting 3 Million Subscribers

News
Wed, 06/02/2021 - 05:51
article image
Alex Dovbnya
r/Bitcoin will likely lose its status as Reddit's biggest cryptocurrency community
r/CryptoCurrency About to Steal Bitcoin's Reddit Crown After Hitting 3 Million Subscribers
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The r/Cryptocurrency subreddit has now surpassed 3 million subscribers for the first time after explosive growth during the first five months of 2021.

subredditstats
Image by subredditstats.com

The altcoin-focused Reddit forum is now on track to surpass r/Bitcoin for the first time, with the gap between the two narrowing to roughly 10,000 users.      

The “flippening” reflects the king’s rapidly shrinking market dominance that fell below 40 percent last month.

For comparison, r/Bitcoin had almost twice as many subscribers in January, but r/CryptoCurrency has managed to catch up in only four months.

The latter is now averaging 29,995 comments per day compared to the former’s 4,338 comments.

Still, r/CryptoCurrency cannot hold a candle to the parabolic growth of the Dogecoin Reddit community that went from 180,000 subscribers in January to over 2 million subscribers in May.

In general, r/WallStreetBets is the leading investment community on the “front page of the internet” with over 10.2 million subscribers.    

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

