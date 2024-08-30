    Quidax Secures Nigeria's First SEC License as Digital Assets Exchange

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Quidax becomes first cryptocurrency exchange in Nigeria to receive provisional operating license from Securities and Exchange Commission
    Fri, 30/08/2024 - 14:44
    Quidax Secures Nigeria's First SEC License as Digital Assets Exchange
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    African-founded Bitcoin exchange Quidax is the first digital asset exchange in Nigeria to receive a provisional operating license from the country's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

    This shows that Nigeria's approach to monitoring and controlling the rapidly growing cryptocurrency market has taken a significant turn. As a registered cryptocurrency exchange, Quidax can now operate in Nigeria thanks to the SEC's license, which officially heralds the beginning of the acceptance of digital assets there. 

    Article image
    Source: Quidax

    This move is a component of Nigeria's bigger plans to give the cryptocurrency industry, which has seen rapid expansion and attention recently, regulatory clarity. Given its license, Quidax is able to collaborate with banks and other financial institutions, however, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) must still approve these partnerships. 

    The approval strengthens Quidax's position in the market and gives Nigerian cryptocurrency users more security and trust. With this, a regulated market where digital assets can be traded in an open and secure manner is one step closer to being established. The Nigerian government's commitment to promoting innovation in the financial sector while ensuring that investors and consumers have adequate protections is also demonstrated by this license. 

    By providing incentives for more players to seek regulatory approval and operate within the boundaries established by the authorities, the SEC's decision to grant Quidax this temporary license is expected to act as a catalyst for additional growth on the Nigerian cryptocurrency market. 

    The fact that Quidax is so successful also speaks to a broader global trend of governments getting more active in the cryptocurrency space. As governments and financial regulators around the world grapple with how to integrate cryptocurrencies into the established financial system, Nigerians move to license a local exchange that could position the country as a leader in cryptocurrency regulation on the continent. 

    Quidax's accomplishment is expected to establish a standard for the secure handling and exchange of virtual assets within a regulated and controlled setting, thereby significantly influencing the trajectory of cryptocurrencies in Nigeria. As the sector grows, the collaboration of regulatory bodies and industry players like Quidax will be essential in defining the course of digital finance in the region.

    #Cryptocurrency exchange
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

