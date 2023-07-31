Polygon (MATIC) Now Supercharges Digital Caste Certificates System in India

Polygon (MATIC), largest EVM-compatible blockchain, is technical platform for number of truly eccentric and challenging real-world systems

As Polygon (MATIC) network inches closer to the release of Polygon zkEVM and the possible rebranding of its main token to POL, its team adds more and more use cases to its portfolio of "real-world" applications of blockchain technology.

Indian government issues caste certificates on Polygon (MATIC) blockchain

The government of Maharashtra, the second most populous state in India, is now leveraging Polygon (MATIC) blockchain to issue verifiable caste certificates to its citizens. Zupple's LegitDoc Web3 solution is a backbone of the technical design of the project.

Real world use case #onPolygon



📄 The Government of Maharashtra is using the Polygon blockchain to issue verifiable caste certificates to citizens, using @0xZupple’s LegitDoc.



Employers in Karnataka can instantaneously verify the certificates for free, with a click of a button. — Polygon (Labs) (@0xPolygonLabs) July 30, 2023

The employers in the state of Karnataka have already started using such certificates for transparent and streamlined verification of people's identity.

In modern India, caste certificates are official documents that certify an individual's caste or community. They are issued by governmental bodies to individuals belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) or Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Besides that, both states are already using Polygon (MATIC) developments to verify the education and medical status of citizens. Polygon (MATIC) provides them with a tamper-proof transparent technical platform for processing sensitive information.

As covered by U.Today previously, Polygon (MATIC) is named by TIME media outlet among the 100 most influential tech companies.

From diplomas for Mongolia to digital Lugano

This is not the only unusual way that governments and social services are using Polygon (MATIC) high-performance blockchain platform. For instance, in Mongolia, Polygon (MATIC) fuels digital diplomas by the National University of Mongolia.

The diplomas are issued as soul-bound tokens (SBTs) and, therefore, can not be deleted, tampered with or censored.

Also, Polygon (MATIC) is a partner of Lugano Plan B, the first blockchain-based city. In collaboration with Tether, a USDT emitter, Polygon (MATIC) builds a holistic system for people's lives inside a city based on cryptocurrency.

This month Polygon announced a major rebranding; the launch of the new token, POL, is part of its program.