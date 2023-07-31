Polygon (MATIC) Now Supercharges Digital Caste Certificates System in India

Mon, 07/31/2023 - 15:29
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Polygon (MATIC), largest EVM-compatible blockchain, is technical platform for number of truly eccentric and challenging real-world systems
Polygon (MATIC) Now Supercharges Digital Caste Certificates System in India
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

As Polygon (MATIC) network inches closer to the release of Polygon zkEVM and the possible rebranding of its main token to POL, its team adds more and more use cases to its portfolio of "real-world" applications of blockchain technology.

Indian government issues caste certificates on Polygon (MATIC) blockchain

The government of Maharashtra, the second most populous state in India, is now leveraging Polygon (MATIC) blockchain to issue verifiable caste certificates to its citizens. Zupple's LegitDoc Web3 solution is a backbone of the technical design of the project.

The employers in the state of Karnataka have already started using such certificates for transparent and streamlined verification of people's identity.

In modern India, caste certificates are official documents that certify an individual's caste or community. They are issued by governmental bodies to individuals belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) or Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Besides that, both states are already using Polygon (MATIC) developments to verify the education and medical status of citizens. Polygon (MATIC) provides them with a tamper-proof transparent technical platform for processing sensitive information.

Related
Polygon (MATIC) Named by TIME as One of Most Influential Companies

As covered by U.Today previously, Polygon (MATIC) is named by TIME media outlet among the 100 most influential tech companies.

From diplomas for Mongolia to digital Lugano

This is not the only unusual way that governments and social services are using Polygon (MATIC) high-performance blockchain platform. For instance, in Mongolia, Polygon (MATIC) fuels digital diplomas by the National University of Mongolia.

The diplomas are issued as soul-bound tokens (SBTs) and, therefore, can not be deleted, tampered with or censored.

Also, Polygon (MATIC) is a partner of Lugano Plan B, the first blockchain-based city. In collaboration with Tether, a USDT emitter, Polygon (MATIC) builds a holistic system for people's lives inside a city based on cryptocurrency.

Related
Polygon (MATIC) Announces Major Rebranding, Introduces POL Token and Community Treasury Fees

This month Polygon announced a major rebranding; the launch of the new token, POL, is part of its program.

#Polygon (MATIC) News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Satoshi Mystery: Community Tells Jeremie Davinchi Who Bitcoin Creator Likely Was
07/31/2023 - 15:14
Satoshi Mystery: Community Tells Jeremie Davinchi Who Bitcoin Creator Likely Was
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prints Big Green Candle on Momentous Third Anniversary
07/31/2023 - 15:05
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prints Big Green Candle on Momentous Third Anniversary
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image HEX Price Plunges as SEC Sues Richard Heart for Securities Fraud
07/31/2023 - 14:51
HEX Price Plunges as SEC Sues Richard Heart for Securities Fraud
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya